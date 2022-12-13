ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Chemical and biomolecular engineering students recognized at American Institute of Chemical Engineers conference

Luke Goodhope ’24, Jack Kerekes ’24, and Jelissa Kamguem ’23 came back to Lafayette with awards for their poster presentations Twitter. Three Lafayette College chemical and biomolecular engineering majors received recognition for their research during the annual meeting of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in Phoenix, Ariz.
