US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX...
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
2 Tennessee women charged in NY with blocking clinic access
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Tennessee women were charged by federal prosecutors in New York on Friday with unlawfully blocking access to abortion clinics in several states over several years. Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 31 and Edmee Chavannes, 41, both of Ooltewah, Tennessee, surrendered Friday to face charges of violating...
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses located in five states, a federal agency said Friday while announcing it issued more than a dozen citations during the course of its ongoing investigation of the company. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it...
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to...
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Survivors of last month’s deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub testified Wednesday to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons. Michael Anderson, a 25-year-old...
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package
CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in an additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country. The announcement...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that illegal border crossings fell last month. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants 143,903 times along the Mexican border in...
US partnership wins $760M power plant deal in Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — After Chinese state firms won a string of large state contracts in Guyana, an American company has sealed a $760 million deal to build two plants for using natural gas from offshore oil fields to produce electricity. Houston-based Lindsayca and CH-4 of Puerto Rico are...
A week into China’s easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a...
