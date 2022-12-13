ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Former Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph Dismissed After Assault Charge

Mickey Joseph, who was charged with felony assault after a Nov. 30 arrest, is no longer with the Nebraska football program. The Associated Press noted Friday the athletic department released a statement saying Joseph is no longer affiliated with the team. The Cornhuskers named him their interim coach for the final nine games of the 2022 season after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start.
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

X-Factors for the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals

Star players will deservingly command the spotlight during the 2022 College Football Playoff. We know about the quarterbacks, including three Heisman Trophy finalists. We've tracked top NFL prospects like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and seen Michigan's offensive line overwhelming defenses. We've watched Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and TCU running back Kendre Miller frustrate opponents all year.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked

Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'

Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season. "I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy