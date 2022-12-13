Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Former Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph Dismissed After Assault Charge
Mickey Joseph, who was charged with felony assault after a Nov. 30 arrest, is no longer with the Nebraska football program. The Associated Press noted Friday the athletic department released a statement saying Joseph is no longer affiliated with the team. The Cornhuskers named him their interim coach for the final nine games of the 2022 season after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start.
X-Factors for the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals
Star players will deservingly command the spotlight during the 2022 College Football Playoff. We know about the quarterbacks, including three Heisman Trophy finalists. We've tracked top NFL prospects like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and seen Michigan's offensive line overwhelming defenses. We've watched Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and TCU running back Kendre Miller frustrate opponents all year.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
'Coach Prime' Trailer Drops for Deion Sanders, JSU Football Docuseries by Prime Video
Deion Sanders' final season as head football coach at Jackson State will be the subject of a four-part documentary series on Prime Video from SMAC Productions. Amazon released the trailer for Coach Prime, along with the announcement the first two parts will be available to stream on Dec. 29. The...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
Former UCLA, Olympic Women's Basketball Coach Billie Moore Dies at Age 79
Former UCLA, Cal State Fullerton and Team USA women's basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at the age of 79. According to ESPN's M.A. Voepel, Moore had been in hospice care at her California home because of cancer. After playing basketball and softball in her youth, Moore's first big break...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season
The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has reportedly incurred a sizable fine for his actions during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official:. Although he wasn't penalized or ejected, Jeudy broke the rules...
Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
Eyeing Early Free-Agent Alternatives to the 2023 NFL Draft's Top Prospects
A month still remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, but several teams are already looking ahead to the offseason. The 1-11-1 Houston Texans, for example, aren't making the playoffs this year. However, they have a 1.5-game lead over the next-closest team for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.
Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked
Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
Jared Goff and Geno Smith Somehow Hold the NFL Offseason in Their Hands
Just as we all expected at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the league's 2023 offseason could hinge significantly on the fates of Geno Smith and Jared Goff. Yeah, the NFL never stops making us use the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoji. See, just a few months ago, preseason...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Discusses Bills Game amid Criticism: 'It Snows in Alabama'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly isn't too concerned about the possibility of cold and snowy weather when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on the road Saturday night. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the former University of Alabama star made it clear that he has experienced snow before, saying:...
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Frank Reich, Leslie Frazier, More Linked to Panthers HC Job
The Carolina Panthers could win the NFC South with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach, but team owner David Tepper is keeping an eye on several names to take over on a permanent basis after this season. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Tepper wants to hire someone with previous head-coaching...
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Expected to Retire After Season by Most Insiders
Despite speculation that Tom Brady could return for a 24th year in 2023, there's a growing belief from NFL insiders he will walk away at the end of this season. Per The Athletic's Mike Jones, a majority of insiders "believe" Brady will likely retire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season wraps up.
Bengals' Tyler Boyd Was 'in Shock' After Suffering Gruesome Finger Dislocation Injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had an understandable reaction to the dislocated finger he suffered during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. "I kind of went in shock," Boyd said Thursday, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off."
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'
Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season. "I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.
