Mike Leach, Mississippi State coach and college football innovator, dead at 61

Mike Leach, the eccentric head football coach at Mississippi State University whose high-powered offensive system succeeded across multiple NCAA programs, died Monday night at age 61, the school announced Tuesday.

Leach died following complications from a heart condition after being hospitalized Sunday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity.”

Known for his pass-heavy “Air Raid,” scheme, Leach led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 regular season record in 2022, his third year with the team.

Leach previously served as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2000-09, bringing the program to 10 bowl games. He took over a Washington State University team that hadn’t recorded a winning season in eight years and led it to six bowl games between 2012-2019.

Leach was known for his quick wit, big personality and well-documented reverence for pirates, which earned the nickname “Pirate.”

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. “His innovative ‘Air Raid’ offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends.”

Leach set a school record at Texas Tech with 84 wins and was named the Big 12 Conference’s coach of the year in 2008. Red Raiders quarterback B.J. Symons threw for 5,833 yards in 2003, setting what was then a single-season record.

Kliff Kinsgbury and Graham Harrell also eclipsed 5,000 passing yards during seasons with Leach’s Red Raiders, while Washington State’s Anthony Gordon threw for 5,579 yards in 2019 in the coach’s system.

Leach’s staffs at Texas Tech included current Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen and USC’s Lincoln Riley. Riley also played quarterback under Leach at Tech. Kingsbury is now the head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Texas Tech fired Leach in 2009 after a player accused him of mishandling a concussion, leading to a lengthy legal struggle between the university and the coach, who argued he was wrongfully terminated.

Leach won the Pac 12 Conference’s coach of the year with Washington State in 2015 and 2018.

He compiled a 19-17 record during his three seasons at Mississippi State, winning the Armed Forces Bowl in 2020 and losing the Liberty Bowl last year.

This year’s Bulldogs are ranked No. 22 following a regular season in which they beat No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Ole Miss. Mississippi State is scheduled to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 against Illinois.

“Mike was an innovator, pioneer and visionary. He was a college football icon, a coaching legend but an even better person,” Bracky Brett, MSU’s interim athletics director, said Tuesday. “We are all better for having known Mike Leach.”

Leach is survived by his wife and four children, Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

