BTS star Jin begins mandatory military service at South Korean boot camp

The first BTS artist to join the South Korean military began his mandatory service Tuesday, arriving at a boot camp to kick off basic training.

Jin will learn how to use grenades and rifles during the five-week camp in Yeoncheon, where a group of fans congregated to support the Korean-pop star.

The singer’s arrival comes two months after the Big Hit music label announced all seven members of BTS would enlist in the military to fulfill their country’s required 18-month stint.

Jin, the eldest member of the chart-topping group, turned 30 in early December.

“It’s time for a curtain call,” Jin wrote Tuesday on the social media website Weverse, two days after sharing a photo showing his newly shaved head.

Most men in South Korea are required to serve by age 28, but entertainers are permitted to push back their enlistment until they’re 30.

Born Kim Seok-jin, Jin didn’t get out of the vehicle to greet the group of 20 to 30 fans as he arrived at the front-line boot camp.

“I wanna be sad,” said one fan , Angelina from Indonesia. “I wanna be happy for him. Mixed feelings. He has to serve (for) his country.”

Known for songs such as “Dynamite” and “Butter,” BTS is expected to get back together in 2025 once its members have completed their military requirements, the label said in October.

“We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home,” Big Hit said at the time.

Formed in 2013, BTS has a massive following throughout the world, including in the U.S., where the group has six No. 1 hits and four others that reached the top 10.

