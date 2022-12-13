ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando man dead after Jeep overturns in overnight crash, FHP says

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old Orlando man died after a crash along Lake Underhill Road in east Orange County early Tuesday, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The release stated the man driving the 2007 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road east of S. Palermo Avenue at 12:57 a.m. when for an unknown reason the Jeep ran off the road hitting the north shoulder and striking a street sign and a fence.

That crash caused the Jeep to rotate and overturn after which it struck a tree and then overturned in an upright position, FHP said.

The driver was transported to AdventHealth East Orlando where he was pronounced dead, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

