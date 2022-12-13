Read full article on original website
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 21:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
