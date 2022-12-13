After making a shocking return with a cameo in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, Henry Cavill won't be making a future appearance as Superman in the new DC universe. The British actor will be hanging up his cape as the Man of Steel, after director James Gunn announced a new Superman project featuring a younger version of the character. The new film will be a reboot as part of Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the DC Universe, which seems to reboot many of the elements introduced in prior DC films.

2 DAYS AGO