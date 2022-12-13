Read full article on original website
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
Oppenheimer First Look Images Out, as Christopher Nolan Somehow Manages to Recreate Nuclear Explosions without CGI
One of 2023's biggest movies will come from the ingenious mind of director Christopher Nolan, as he brings an all-star cast for Oppenheimer. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known around the world as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." The famed theoretical physicist is credited for his work on the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan project.
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
Avatar in 5 Minutes
James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Hangs Up His Cape as Superman as James Gunn Announces Reboot for New DC Universe
After making a shocking return with a cameo in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, Henry Cavill won't be making a future appearance as Superman in the new DC universe. The British actor will be hanging up his cape as the Man of Steel, after director James Gunn announced a new Superman project featuring a younger version of the character. The new film will be a reboot as part of Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the DC Universe, which seems to reboot many of the elements introduced in prior DC films.
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 5
23:55 - vs. Genesis. 29:18 - Modeo Bathouse (with Valve puzzle solution) For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'
After James Gunn announced that the master plan for new DC has been finalized, Henry Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm that he will not be returning as Superman in this new era. Gunn took to Twitter later this week to announce that he and DC Studios co-president Peter...
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman Exist in the Same Universe, DC Confirms
DC is wrapping up another Crisis event, and as is standard practice with these stories, the DC multiverse has been given a major overhaul. DC has fully abandoned the 52 universes approach popularized by 2011's New 52 relaunch. Instead, they're returning to a classic version of the multiverse where thousands of parallel Earths vibrate in cosmic harmony. And that includes a world that serves as home to both Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman.
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
Where to Watch Christmas Vacation Online in 2022
Over 30 years later, 1989's Christmas Vacation remains one of the funniest holiday movies you can watch right now. Chevy Chase's Clark leads the dysfunctional Griswold family through a series of Christmas traditions, all of which (usually on account of Clark) go increasingly awry. If you're wondering where you can...
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Showtimes and Streaming Status
Thanks in large part to its extraordinary visuals, Avatar ascended to the top of the box office to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron is taking moviegoers back to Pandora for a sequel that our Avatar: The Way of Water review called "a good old-fashioned Cameron blockbuster, full of filmmaking spectacle and heart."
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
Babylon - Directing Babylon Featurette
Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle is taking things to a whole new level. Go behind the scenes and experience the movie magic of Babylon.
