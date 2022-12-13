BRIEF-As One Corp -Bought Back 1,100,000 Own Shares Worth 5.87 Billion Yen Between Nov 11 - Dec 12, Completed Buyback Programmeagreed On Nov 10

Read full article on original website
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $125 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM COMMON STOCK OFFERING AND, IF CONSUMMATED, CONCURRENT OFFERING OF NOTES. * NOVAVAX...
BRIEF-Ecowise Holdings Reports HY Revenue S$18.8 Million
* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$967,000 VERSUS LOSS S$7.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Twitter Lays Off Engineers In Infrastructure Org, Days After Leaders Were Fired- The Information
* TWITTER LAYS OFF ENGINEERS IN INFRASTRUCTURE ORG, DAYS AFTER LEADERS WERE FIRED- THE INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment.
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
AP Top Financial News at 4:16 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. High inflation...
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court’S Decision To Extend The Temporary Restraining Order Against Its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment
* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT'S DECISION TO EXTEND THE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT. * HAS FILED A MOTION TO EXPEDITE WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT'S REVIEW. * ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT HAS CONTINUED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST...
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 21:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
How are Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares faring on the ASX today?
Shares of Coles were on the rise on ASX today (16 December), up 0.412% at 1:05 PM AEDT. ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector lost 27 points around the same time. Shares of Australian retail and supermarket chain Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) were spotted heading north despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. The share price of Coles increased by 0.412%, trading at AU$17.060 apiece on the ASX as of 1:05 PM AEDT, 16 December.
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
Turkey extends FX-protected lira deposit scheme for a year
ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey extended by a year a scheme that had it adopted in the throes of a 2021 currency crisis which protects lira deposits from depreciation versus hard currencies. A presidential decree published in Saturday's official gazette amended the deadline for opening new so-called KKM accounts...
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
