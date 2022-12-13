Read full article on original website
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
Fox 59
Local author explores recipes of Zionsville in new cookbook
Zionsville author and fashion blogger, Beth Chappo, just released her second. cookbook, The Village Cookbook. The colorful 270-page cookbook is packed with nearly 100 delicious recipes from women in her own village. MCK’s Caramelita. Morey’s Zucchini Bread. The Quickie Quiche.
bcdemocrat.com
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
'It's magic' | Shelbyville principal goes all in as 'Elf on the Shelf' for students
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — At Southwestern Elementary School in Shelbyville, students watched Thursday as first-year principal Beth Hoeing became a human ice cream cone. "We gave the kids a challenge back in November where if they raised 5,000 cans of food for here locally and for food insecurities, that they would be able to ice cream me," said Hoeing.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
kshb.com
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
Current Publishing
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days
EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
Fox 59
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
nuvo.net
Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub
My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
WTHR
Search for porch pirate in Hancock County
The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
WTHR
Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
Fox 59
Seasonal chill for the weekend brings some snow
A brisk wind will produce wind-chills in teens overnight and the same storm that started the week is still hanging on. Brace for the chill all, Good Friday evening. A brisk winds rest of the evening will bringing wind-chills down into the teens area-wide overnight. The same storm that brought...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
wbiw.com
INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
Indianapolis woman hopes renewed look at Baumeister case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
