Greenfield, IN

WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local author explores recipes of Zionsville in new cookbook

Zionsville author and fashion blogger, Beth Chappo, just released her second. cookbook, The Village Cookbook. The colorful 270-page cookbook is packed with nearly 100 delicious recipes from women in her own village. MCK’s Caramelita. Morey’s Zucchini Bread. The Quickie Quiche.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days

EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
EATON, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok

Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
nuvo.net

Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub

My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Search for porch pirate in Hancock County

The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
WTHR

Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Seasonal chill for the weekend brings some snow

A brisk wind will produce wind-chills in teens overnight and the same storm that started the week is still hanging on. Brace for the chill all, Good Friday evening. A brisk winds rest of the evening will bringing wind-chills down into the teens area-wide overnight. The same storm that brought...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144

INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE

