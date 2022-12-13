My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO