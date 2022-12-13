ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok

Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Woman looking for person who helped save her life

A woman is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped save her life when she collapsed moments after stepping through the front door of the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

IMPD locates missing person

UPDATE: Georgette has been safely located, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 41-year-old Georgette Collins. According to IMPD Missing Persons detectives, Collins is about 5’7″ and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy driver shot and killed

A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

