Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky blue cottage in the city,” reads the […]
kshb.com
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
Fox 59
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades. https://fox59.com/news/shelby-county-principal-goes-viral-for-elf-on-the-shelf-tiktok/. Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the …. Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades. https://fox59.com/news/shelby-county-principal-goes-viral-for-elf-on-the-shelf-tiktok/. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing:...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Fox 59
Woman looking for person who helped save her life
A woman is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped save her life when she collapsed moments after stepping through the front door of the hospital. A woman is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped save her life when she collapsed moments after stepping through the front door of the hospital.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Fox 59
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Colts prepare...
bcdemocrat.com
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
IMPD locates missing person
UPDATE: Georgette has been safely located, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 41-year-old Georgette Collins. According to IMPD Missing Persons detectives, Collins is about 5’7″ and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. in the […]
Fox 59
Indy driver shot and killed
A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
Comments / 0