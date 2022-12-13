ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CnzG_0jgwOdSz00

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped

HB2641/1/20237,382

HY2631/1/20231,800

HY2641/1/20231,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon’s grandmother serving 10 days in jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell is serving a set time in the Chatham County Detention Center. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Howell will be released on Dec. 22nd. Howell violated a court order, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office told WSAV on Thursday. She is serving a 10-day […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead in Hinesville shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. According to Hinesville Police Maj. Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Witnesses said they heard one to two gunshots and watched the victim exit the apartment into a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Sheriff’s searching for two shooting suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a pair of suspects in an October shooting. Sheriffs are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort and 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. It happened on Oct. 25 at the Enmark […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WSAV News 3

Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges.  Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times.  In a 17-page document written […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy