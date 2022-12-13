Gwinnett County corrections officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive.

Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.

They believe the suspect and Officer Riner got into a confrontation before the shooting. Riner’s co-workers found him shot in the parking lot, according to police.

Police said at this time they do not have a description of the suspect but they did release a surveillance photo of who they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

“It’s still too early to know if this could have been a random act or a targeted act but we are following up on every avenue,” Gwinnett police PIO Jennifer Richter said.

The correctional complex houses medium and minimum-security inmates who have been sentenced and are assigned to supervised work crews. Some inmates are also allowed to work to pay off fines.

