ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County corrections officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuURc_0jgwMmTw00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive.

Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.

They believe the suspect and Officer Riner got into a confrontation before the shooting. Riner’s co-workers found him shot in the parking lot, according to police.

Police said at this time they do not have a description of the suspect but they did release a surveillance photo of who they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

“It’s still too early to know if this could have been a random act or a targeted act but we are following up on every avenue,” Gwinnett police PIO Jennifer Richter said.

The correctional complex houses medium and minimum-security inmates who have been sentenced and are assigned to supervised work crews. Some inmates are also allowed to work to pay off fines.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

3 Riverdale firefighters injured in crash on way to call, 1 critically

Thee Riverdale firefighters were injured in a crash in Clayton County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Taylor Road and Highway 138. Three firefighters from the Riverdale Fire Department were rushed to the hospital. One of the firefighters was critically injured and the other two had serious injuries. Their names have not been released.
RIVERDALE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy