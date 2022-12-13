ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Siena Poll: Hochul fell short on several 2022 goals

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxWLE_0jgwLdVC00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Voters say, by wide margins, Governor Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave. Crime and cost of living top voters’ priority list for Albany to address in 2023, according to a new Siena College poll of registered New York State voters released on Tuesday.

Hochul’s favorability rating, 45-43%, and job approval rating, 49-44%, both dipped slightly since October but remain in positive territory. Meanwhile, 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin now has a 46-32% favorability rating, up net 18 points from 37-41% before the election.

State officials issue new health guidelines for schools

“Back in January, Siena asked voters if they thought Hochul would make progress on six of the goals she outlined in her State of the State address. On two, increasing the availability of quality medical care and creating conditions for businesses to succeed, voters were somewhat optimistic she would make progress. On the other four, voters were closely divided,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Today, when asked whether the Hochul Administration did or did not make progress on these goals, voters give a resounding ‘no.’ A majority or strong plurality say she did not make progress on any of them. Fewer than one-third of voters say her Administration made progress on any of the goals,” Greenberg said.

Democrats were optimistic she would make progress on all the goals in January, and Tuesday on four goals, a plurality of Democrats think she made progress. Republicans were not optimistic she would make progress and overwhelmingly, they say she did not make progress on any of the goals. Independents also strongly say no progress was made on any of the goals Hochul set for herself.

New York tackles hate and bias with new prevention unit

“Certainly, political friends and foes alike will be watching to see if Hochul tries to reset in her upcoming inaugural address and State of the State and budget messages. They’ll also be watching her actions and words in the weeks and months ahead, and whether it impacts her standing with voters,” Greenberg said. “Hochul has her work cut out for her, having barely expanded her base in her first year as governor. In Hochul’s first month in office, September 2021, 42% of voters viewed her favorably. Today it’s 45%. It’s never been higher than 47%.”

While voters think Hochul demonstrates honesty and integrity, 44-36%, a year ago the margin was 56-22%. A strong majority of Democrats, 61%, still say she demonstrates honesty. However, two-thirds of Republicans disagree—up from 41%—and a plurality of independents also say she doesn’t, after saying two-to-one last year she does. Last year, 68% of Democrats, 47% of independents, and 36% of Republicans said Hochul worked hard for New Yorkers. Tuesday, those numbers were 66%, 35%, and 21%.

Delivery guidance issued for retail cannabis

Nearly two-thirds of voters, 63%, say the cost of living should be one of the top two priorities for Hochul and legislators in 2023, followed by crime at 58%. Notably, 36% say crime is the top priority, followed by the cost of living at 31%.

“Voters can’t say it clearly enough,” continued Greenberg. “They’ve said crime is a serious problem for a year; they see it as a serious problem now; they don’t think Hochul has made progress on making communities safer; and they want their elected officials to address it as a top priority in 2023.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” […]
IOWA STATE
WETM 18 News

Voters weigh in ahead of State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ahead of the new legislative session and Governor Hochul’s first elected term in office, Siena Pollster, Steve Greenburg, explained what voters think of her in the latest Siena Poll. “Right now, 45% of voters have a favorable view of Kathy Hochul,” explained Greenberg.” 43% view her unfavorably. That 43, is the highest […]
WETM 18 News

Redistricting expert says the process is “designed to fail”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission continued the process of redrawing the state Assembly lines. New proposed district lines are now available for the public to view. Jeffrey Wice, a professor of law and senior fellow at the new york census and redistricting institute at new […]
WETM 18 News

New NCAA President Baker born in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new regime for the NCAA is paced by an Elmira connection. Charlie Baker, who’s served as the Massachusetts Governor since 2015, was named the President of the NCAA this past week. Baker was born in Elmira, New York on November 13, 1956 and his father, Charles Baker, worked at the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

State calls on Central Hudson to remedy billing defects

Customers of Hudson Valley utility company Central Hudson Gas and Electric noted an enormous spike in their utility bills in April. Now, after a six-month investigation, an arm of the New York State Public Service Commission has found that the utility allegedly violated regulations, which led to billing errors.
WETM 18 News

New York State prepares for winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Most of New York is expected to receive several inches of snow thanks to a storm that is expected to move in Thursday and last until Saturday. The governor at a press conference at the New York State Capitol urged New Yorkers to be prepared for bad conditions. “As someone from Buffalo, I’m […]
WETM 18 News

UPDATE: Gov. Hochul signs bill to end puppy mill pipeline

UPDATE (December 15, 2022):Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to end the puppy mill pipeline. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the legislation (S.1130/A.4283) bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores. It takes effect in 2024 and will allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their […]
WETM 18 News

New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned […]
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pat Toomey reflects on Pennsylvania Senate career

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, marked the end of the road in the United States Senate for Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey (R). How will his work be remembered throughout the state? “It’s been a real honor and a real privilege to work with each of you,” said Toomey in his final speech on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Thousands of Taconic Mountain acres added to state forests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Taconic Ridge State Forest and Berlin State Forest annexed new land, preserving 5,789 acres of wilderness, creating recreational opportunities for nature-lovers, and supporting the local economy. The newly protected critical open-space habitat includes 2,446 acres adjoining Taconic Ridge and 3,343 acres added to Berlin State Forest through a partnership with the […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WETM 18 News

PA unemployment rate holds steady in November

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers for November were released on Dec. 16 showing that unemployment is keeping pace with its record low set in October. The rate for November is 4%. That’s 1.5% below it’s November 2021 rate. The national unemployment rate also held steady at 3.7%, and was 0.5% lower than the previous year. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul Signs ‘Space Heater Safety legislation’ 1 year after deadly Bronx fire

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to require electric space heaters to have thermostats, and automatic shut-offs, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This measure comes almost a year after the tragic fire in […]
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy