Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO