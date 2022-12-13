Read full article on original website
Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
CW33 NewsFix
2 Rio Grande Valley residents each win $100K from Texas Lottery scratch game
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman who claimed $100,000 in winnings from the Texas Lottery. Better make that two. It turns out a man from Penitas had also claimed $100,000 in the same game back in November. The substantial...
riograndeguardian.com
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
Edinburg PD to host Blue Santa toy drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit. The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of […]
McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
KRGV
Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin
A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.
City of Pharr to host Trash Bash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
Two Top Prizes on Same Ticket Sold Within 30 Miles of Each Other
As you know, I love to follow big wins of the Texas Lottery. While these two big wins are in the Rio Grande Valley, this one stands out to me. Two different people within the span of less than a month, have both won the top prize of $100,000.00 for the Christmas $5 scratch ticket: Nutcracker Cash. The two stores that sold these tickets were located only 31 miles apart in the Rio Grande Valley Random occurrence? Probably! However, very interesting. With these two wins, 4 out of the 5 top prizes have been claimed for this game. Please play responsibly.
Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
I-2 / I-69C interchange project prompts overnight lane closures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Main lanes on Interstate 2 will be fully closed nightly in Pharr through Monday. The main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Gumwood Street in Pharr. The lane closures are scheduled to remain in place through Monday as part of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project. The closure […]
Harlingen first responders rescue woman from canal
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was heart racing moments last week when Harlingen emergency crews jumped in a canal filled with water to rescue a woman after she crashed a vehicle and flipped upside down. The footage was captured on body cam video as first responders pulled her back to safety. Harlingen police and fire […]
HCSO: Teens robbed Stripes at knife-point for money, 5 Mike’s Hard Lemonades
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager from Mission who authorities alleged stole money at knife-point as a woman grabbed five Mike’s Hard Lemonades at a Stripe’s convenient store recently had his day in court. The man was granted deferred adjudication, records show. The case originated in August when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two […]
kurv.com
San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave
Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
KRGV
Residents urged to install security cameras outside their homes while away for the holidays
The Edinburg Police Department is stressing the importance of having cameras while you're away for Christmas break. However, just because you have cameras at your home doesn't mean you’re fully protected. Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Rey Sepulveda said he has seen his fair share of items stolen or homes...
KRGV
Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out
A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
McAllen police search for theft suspect
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
Brownsville PD: Auto theft suspects reported rental vehicle as stolen
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for theft of a motor vehicle after they told police their rental vehicle was stolen, according to investigators. Michelle Gore and Brandon Cantu have arrest warrants on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, police said […]
Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
