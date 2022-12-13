As you know, I love to follow big wins of the Texas Lottery. While these two big wins are in the Rio Grande Valley, this one stands out to me. Two different people within the span of less than a month, have both won the top prize of $100,000.00 for the Christmas $5 scratch ticket: Nutcracker Cash. The two stores that sold these tickets were located only 31 miles apart in the Rio Grande Valley Random occurrence? Probably! However, very interesting. With these two wins, 4 out of the 5 top prizes have been claimed for this game. Please play responsibly.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO