What is independent living? A guide to the costs and services available at modern senior developments

Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months LaterReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
brickunderground.com
From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo
Tired of splitting $4,000 a month for a shared one-bedroom rental in Midtown West, Emporia Meng decides to invest in her own apartment in a Downtown neighborhood close to friends. Besides landing a dream home, she discovers a new career path. Here's her story. I was born in Malaysia and...
brickunderground.com
10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens
Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
brickunderground.com
NYC outpaces other U.S. cities for new rental developments where the focus is live, work, play
If you want co-working space in your apartment building or are looking for a rental where you can also work and find entertainment under one roof, New York City has by far the most new developments where this is possible. An analysis by Coworking Cafe finds 46 multi-use buildings were...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Hollis, Queens, a quiet area with good transit options but few listings
The southeastern Queens community of Hollis, a hip-hop haven that gave us producer Russell Simmons, LL Cool J, and the rappers of Run-D.M.C. who wrote the hit “Christmas in Hollis,” is small and serene but close to what’s happening. The middle-class neighborhood was the site of the...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Nurses hold vigil outside NY Presbyterian to honor COVID victims amid 'tripledemic' surge
"We lost two children, two weeks ago due to RSV," said a New York Presbyterian pediatric emergency nurse.
U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
pix11.com
Expert details the top three wines to try this holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wine is a must-have for holiday gatherings and Wine Spectator magazine has the best picks. The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 wines for 2022. Senior editor for Wine Spectator, Kristen Bieler, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share samples of the top wine choices.
The Countdown: Nor'easter moves through Tri-State; medical expert explains RVS
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover a nasty nor'easter pushing through the Tri-State area.
