New York City, NY

What is independent living? A guide to the costs and services available at modern senior developments

By Evelyn Battaglia
brickunderground.com
 3 days ago
brickunderground.com

10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more

This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens

Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Expert details the top three wines to try this holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wine is a must-have for holiday gatherings and Wine Spectator magazine has the best picks. The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 wines for 2022. Senior editor for Wine Spectator, Kristen Bieler, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share samples of the top wine choices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

