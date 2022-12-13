A few days removed from UFC 282 and Jared Gordon is still trying to process how he has a loss on his record to Paddy Pimblett. Despite what was widely regarded as a winning performance, the New York native heard the scorecards all read 29-28 in favor of his opponent. Gordon was understandably dejected as soon as the decision was announced, and truth be told, he’s still trying to process everything that happened.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO