Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith on losing Jamahal Hill fight: ‘I’m not mad at the UFC. It just sucks’
Anthony Smith understands why the recent light heavyweight shake-up had to happen, but that doesn’t make him any less upset about it. Following a split draw in the main event of UFC 282, UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion was pivoting to a vacant light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixiera and Jamahal Hill at UFC 283.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 Results: Cannonier vs. Strickland
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 66 results for the Cannonier vs. Strickland fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 66 Twitter updates. In the main event, one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier is set to fight Sean Strickland in a middleweight contest. Lightweight contenders Arman...
MMA Fighting
KSI blasts Dillon Danis for no-show at first press conference: ‘He is terrified of me’
On Thursday, a press conference took place to promote the upcoming boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis. Unfortunately, one fighter showed up, while the other didn’t. KSI and Danis are scheduled to meet in the headliner of MF and DAZN: X Series 004, which takes place Jan. 14 at Wembley Arena in London. Sitting on the stage without Danis during the press conference, KSI felt disrespected, yet believes he’s certainly in the Bellator fighter’s head.
MMA Fighting
PFL announces first Challenger Series card for 2023 with welterweights including only man to beat Alex Pereira
The PFL will return to action on Jan. 27 with the latest installment of the Challenger Series card where a group of fighters compete for an opportunity at potentially joining the $1 million season tournament. First up in 2023, the PFL Challenger Series will feature a group of welterweights all...
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce on tap for UFC 285
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is set to return at the UFC’s first domestic pay-per-view event of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Garbrandt and Juilo Arce is set for UFC 285, which takes place March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will serve as the first of two pay-per-views for the UFC in March. EuroSport was first to report the booking.
MMA Fighting
MMA Rankings, December 2022: Is Sergei Pavlovich destined to become UFC heavyweight champion?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen sued for allegedly punching man in jaw at Four Seasons Hotel
A man who said he was an employee of the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is suing Chael Sonnen in civil court. Joshua Olds filed a civil complaint against Sonnen and unnamed individuals on Dec. 8 in Clark County (Nev.) District Court for assault and battery. He is also suing the Four Seasons for negligence. He is seeking undisclosed damages and a jury trial.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Anthony Smith, Raufeon Stots, Jared Gordon, and Billy Quarantillo
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 2:20 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: How can we fix judging in MMA?
While 2022 has produced rising stars, incredible fights, and exciting finishes, it has also provided a shining light on the holes in judging in the sport of mixed martial arts. The big question remains: What can be done to improve it?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning,...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Next for Paddy Pimblett, UFC 282 & Bellator 289 fallout, UFC Vegas 66
Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 heavily debated victory over Jared Gordon has caused quite the uproar in the MMA space. Following Pimblett’s fourth straight octagon win in as many tries, is it possible “The Baddy” has reached his ceiling, or is there more to come?. On an...
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill relishes UFC 283 title shot: ‘My biggest fear for a while was dying without knowing how truly good I was’
Jamahal Hill finally gets to find out just how good he is. Following the split draw at UFC 282 between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, UFC President Dana White announced Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. The opportunity is the first title fight in Hill’s career, and one that “Sweet Dreams” said finally affords him the chance to answer the biggest question of his life.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: T.J. Dillashaw to gauge outside business success before considering a future MMA return
T.J. Dillashaw isn’t saying no to an MMA return. The MMA world was caught off guard earlier this month when it was revealed that the former two-time bantamweight titleholder was hanging up his gloves for the foreseeable future. Dillashaw’s career comes to an end off the heels of a tough second-round TKO loss to current champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMA Fighting
Drew Dober doesn’t expect to get Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘The UFC will not let me fight him’
Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett? Fans would probably love it, but Dober doesn’t think that fight will happen anytime soon. One of the most potent knockout artists in the lightweight division, Dober fights Bobby Green this Saturday on the main card portion of UFC Vegas 66. A win over Green would give Dober three straight wins, his best streak of success since 2020, and put him into position for a big name matchup next year.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul drops YouTuber Faze Dee with brutal body shot
FaZe Dee showed up to Jake Paul’s gym recently to see if he could hang with his fellow YouTuber. In under two minutes, he found out. In a recently released video, Paul drops Dee, AKA Donald De La Haye Jr., with a brutal body shot to end their sparring session.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns: Either Jorge Masvidal or UFC lying about fight offer
Gilbert Burns certainly wanted to fight Jorge Masvidal in his next UFC outing, but after months of back and forth, he’s moving on. “I was [surprised] because he said my name multiple times on a couple occasions in different interviews,” Burns said backstage at UFC 282. “He said he was going to do one more fight this year, and I was like, OK, it’s happening.
MMA Fighting
Jared Gordon ‘devastated’ over controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘It’s probably one of the worst decisions ever’
A few days removed from UFC 282 and Jared Gordon is still trying to process how he has a loss on his record to Paddy Pimblett. Despite what was widely regarded as a winning performance, the New York native heard the scorecards all read 29-28 in favor of his opponent. Gordon was understandably dejected as soon as the decision was announced, and truth be told, he’s still trying to process everything that happened.
MMA Fighting
Jared Gordon responds to Dana White’s ‘horrible game plan’ criticism of Paddy Pimblett fight
Jared Gordon doesn’t regret much about his performance against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282, though he wishes the third round had played out somewhat differently. After a strong showing through the first two rounds, Gordon opted to press Pimblett against the cage, work from the clinch and look for takedowns rather than attempt to outstrike his opponent as he done for the biggest part of the fight.
MMA Fighting
Matheus Nicolau confident he’ll get new contract after UFC Orlando win: ‘There’s no reason for them not to give me a new deal’
As Matheus Nicolau put it following his recent victory, he’s an “unemployed fighter” after completing his contract with the UFC, but he expects that to change very soon. Nicolau picked up his sixth straight win — fourth consecutive victory in the UFC — with a second-round TKO of Matt Schnell at UFC Orlando this past Saturday. In his second stint with the promotion, Nicolau was able to bet on himself, and he feels his performance against Schnell will produce a satisfying return.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley shocked by Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon decision: ‘Maybe I just have to rewatch it’
Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett were involved in arguably the two most controversial decisions of 2022. This past October at UFC 280, O’Malley vaulted his way to the bantamweight division’s peak with a huge split decision upset over former champion Petr Yan. For their efforts, the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, and “Suga” acknowledged in his post-fight interview that it was his toughest test to date.
Comments / 0