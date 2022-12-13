Read full article on original website
Post Register
Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken...
Post Register
Island breeze: Rozner shoots 64 for share of Mauritius lead
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — Antoine Rozner and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia credited island vibes after they moved into a tie for the lead with Sami Valimaki at the Mauritius Open on Friday. Rozner shot an 8-under 64 to join Garcia-Heredia and Valimaki in a one-stroke lead — at 10-under 134...
Post Register
Everton striker Rondon leaves club 6 months early
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton striker Salomon Rondon agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early on Friday. The 33-year-old Venezuela international made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.
Post Register
Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case
LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. “The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament...
Post Register
Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the...
