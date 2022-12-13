ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood

The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian reveals she won’t let daughter True sleepover at Kourtney Kardashian’s house

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she won’t let daughter, True, spend the night at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.The 38-year-old reality star discussed her daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, during an interview alongside her older sister for Vanity Fair.During the segment, Khloe was hooked up to a lie detector while Kourtney asked her a series of questions. The Poosh founder brought up her niece and asked if the four-year-old was allowed to spend the night at her aunt’s home. “Okay, are you ever going to let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney asked her sister, who responded: “Probably...
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...

