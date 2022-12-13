ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Injury Report: Three rotational players out Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Three defensive reserves missed Thursday's practice for the Saints, while six others were listed as limited participants. Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), defensive back P.J. Williams (knee), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) were all absent from Thursday's practice. Defensive ends Cam Jordan (foot) and Payton Turner...
Saints Final Injury Report: 2 ruled out, 7 questionable for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Two Saints have been ruled out and seven more have been declared questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesar's Superdome. Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) and defensive back P.J. Williams (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday. Neither practiced in any capacity all week.
