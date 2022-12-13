Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Forecast: When the Saints are bad, the Falcons game is our Super Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — As a New Orleans Saints fan, 2022 has been a journey back to the essence and fundamental core of why I care so much about this frustrating, maddening, and at times laughable football team. The 2022 Saints aren't any good and it seems were designed by...
WWL-TV
Saints Injury Report: Three rotational players out Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — Three defensive reserves missed Thursday's practice for the Saints, while six others were listed as limited participants. Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), defensive back P.J. Williams (knee), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) were all absent from Thursday's practice. Defensive ends Cam Jordan (foot) and Payton Turner...
WWL-TV
Saints Final Injury Report: 2 ruled out, 7 questionable for Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Two Saints have been ruled out and seven more have been declared questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesar's Superdome. Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) and defensive back P.J. Williams (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday. Neither practiced in any capacity all week.
Comments / 0