Bronx, NY

Man, 28, fatally shot in the head in the Bronx; gunman still at large

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, authorities said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity of 2171 Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights, according to the NYPD.

Upon arrival, officers observed 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 2155 Grand Concourse.

EMS transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

