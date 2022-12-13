Read full article on original website
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
City Attorney: Ohio lawmakers give 'a lot of lip service' but do nothing about gun safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders are accusing state officials of dancing around a court decision regarding what they call “common-sense” gun laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to block several gun safety measures passed by Columbus City Council.
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
Abbott Laboratories to build $536 million plant in Ohio to produce powder formula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new powder-formula plant in Ohio that will cost $536 million and will create 450 permanent jobs. DeWine's office sent a statement to media Thursday morning announcing that the facility will be built...
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
Columbus Weather: Thursday brings one-day warmup before colder air arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From blizzard conditions to tornadoes and severe storms, this system is making a mess across many parts of the country. We'll get rain and gusty winds but not expecting any severe weather in Ohio. Colder by this weekend!. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) — Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they'll make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state of Maine have been contacting WGME...
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
