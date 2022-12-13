ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

85 South returns to Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Property insurance changes head to governor

TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday

It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President Larry Robinson Named to USDA/1890 Task Force

WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 Task Force, which seeks to strengthen the partnership between USDA and 1890 land-grant universities. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to serve on the USDA/1890 Task Force. It’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy