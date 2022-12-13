Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
WCTV
Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
valdostatoday.com
85 South returns to Tucker Center
TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
Former Florida State football player gives back with "Magical Christmas"
Former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson may be playing in the NFL, but he hasn't forgotten what Tallahassee meant to him.
famunews.com
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom
Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
Citrus County Chronicle
Property insurance changes head to governor
TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday
It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
famunews.com
FAMU President Larry Robinson Named to USDA/1890 Task Force
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 Task Force, which seeks to strengthen the partnership between USDA and 1890 land-grant universities. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to serve on the USDA/1890 Task Force. It’s...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tallahassee
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WCTV
‘A long time coming’: Tallahassee residents react to new same-sex marriage law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents are weighing in on the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ after it was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon. The landmark legislation provides lawful federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “I was relieved, quite frankly,” said Tallahassee resident...
Two Leon County football players celebrate commitments to Power 5 programs
Two Leon County football players celebrated their commitments to Power 5 programs on Thursday.
WCTV
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
WCTV
From heat to normal: Cooler temperatures on the way after a warm start to December
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As December (and meteorological fall) started, it didn’t quite feel like the 12th month of the year. Temperatures were well above normal in the Southeast – including the Big Bend and South Georgia. The average temperatures for Tallahassee and Valdosta were at or over...
UPDATE: Tornado warning for Wakulla, Leon counties expires
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Wednesday night issued a tornado warning for portions of Wakulla County and Leon County.
Florida medical marijuana operator Trulieve faces lawsuit over employee layoffs
The company said it was 'consolidating redundant positions' after a merger last year.
Start date set for Charlie Adelson trial in death of Dan Markel
A trial date has been set for a man accused to be part of a murder-for-hire plot against his former brother-in-law.
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
WCTV
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
