Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Bien signs bill to keep gov't open through Dec. 23
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats before speaking with reporters, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UN Irish peacekeeper killed in shooting in southern Lebanon
BEIRUT – An Irish U.N. peacekeeper was killed and several others were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a convoy in southern Lebanon, Irish and Lebanese military officials said Thursday. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The Irish Defense Forces said in a...
