ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Click10.com

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Click10.com

Bien signs bill to keep gov't open through Dec. 23

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats before speaking with reporters, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON STATE
Click10.com

UN Irish peacekeeper killed in shooting in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT – An Irish U.N. peacekeeper was killed and several others were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a convoy in southern Lebanon, Irish and Lebanese military officials said Thursday. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The Irish Defense Forces said in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy