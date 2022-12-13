“He’s playing with such a passion. He’s having fun and it is infectious for the entire team.”. Senior captain Matt St. Aubin started his season tearing up the court for Coral Shores. Over the last two games, he averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game. He’s 50% from the free throw line and has a deadly three-point shot to boot. During a recent game against LaSalle, St. Aubin put up 10 points while going against a 6-foot-9-inch opponent who hailed from the Estonian 18U national team. Hurricane coach Jarrod Mandozzi called St. Aubin “a tremendous leader and teammate” who is always ready to attack defenders and impose his will. This fearlessness inspires his coaches and fellow players to be their best as well. For his leadership, relentlessness and exceptional game play, Coral Shores’ Matt St. Aubin is the Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.

TAVERNIER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO