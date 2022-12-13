ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

PREP BASKETBALL HEATS UP BEFORE THE WINTER BREAK

Conchs and Dolphins Trade Victories with County Bragging Rights on the Line. A senior-heavy girls Dolphin squad was too much for a younger, less experienced Conch team on Dec. 15 when Marathon played Key West at home for their first of two meetups this season. Marathon won the game 61-43, giving them a two-game win streak and a spark going into the final week before the holiday break.
MARATHON, FL
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST, DEC. 15: KEY WEST & MARATHON BASKETBALL COACHES DEXTER BUTLER & KEVIN FREEMAN

December 9 brought the renewal of an in-county hoops rivalry as Key West made the trip up U.S. 1 to take on the Marathon Dolphins. Key West picked up its first win of the season in the contest, riding freshman James Osborne’s game-high 15 points to a 50-36 win. Listen as host Sean McDonald sits down with Key West and Marathon coaches Dexter Butler and Kevin Freeman to discuss the storied matchup, their seasons so far and what they look forward to for their squads in the start of the new year.
KEY WEST, FL
HALFWAY INTO SEASON, KEYS SOCCER TEAMS LOOK STRONG

All three Keys girls soccer teams boast winning records a week prior to the halfway point of the season. As of Dec. 12, the Lady Conchs are 5-3, Marathon is 5-2 and Coral Shores is 4-2. Marathon’s girls scrapped it out with SLAM Academy for a win on Dec. 5 but lost a district matchup with Somerset South Homestead two days later. Their game against Coral Shores was postponed indefinitely due to a familiar issue plaguing Keys sports: a lack of referees. Coral Shores added two wins to their record with a 3-0 victory against Keys Gate on Dec. 6 and an 8-0 mercy rule victory over Monsignor Pace two days later.
MARATHON, FL
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MATT ST. AUBIN

“He’s playing with such a passion. He’s having fun and it is infectious for the entire team.”. Senior captain Matt St. Aubin started his season tearing up the court for Coral Shores. Over the last two games, he averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game. He’s 50% from the free throw line and has a deadly three-point shot to boot. During a recent game against LaSalle, St. Aubin put up 10 points while going against a 6-foot-9-inch opponent who hailed from the Estonian 18U national team. Hurricane coach Jarrod Mandozzi called St. Aubin “a tremendous leader and teammate” who is always ready to attack defenders and impose his will. This fearlessness inspires his coaches and fellow players to be their best as well. For his leadership, relentlessness and exceptional game play, Coral Shores’ Matt St. Aubin is the Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
TAVERNIER, FL
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
IN PICTURES: SECOND ANNUAL TROPICAL HOLIDAY FUN FEST FILLS MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK

A second iteration of the City of Marathon’s Tropical Holiday Fun Fest drew its largest crowd yet as hundreds of children and families made their way to the Marathon Community Park on Dec. 9. With bounce houses, face painting and multiple free food options provided by local organizations, a show by the young performers from Prodigy Dance Center headlined the evening before a visit from Santa Claus.
MARATHON, FL
Where to Score Locally Made Coquito

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
WING FOILING CRAZE SAILS INTO THE UPPER KEYS

Along the shore of Key Largo’s Buttonwood Sound, sailing instructor Mari Perez explains the fine details of wing foiling. The equipment is straightforward; an inflatable sail and a board equipped with a hydrofoil. Clutching the handles of the sail, or wing as it is called, the 21-year-old demonstrates to...
KEY LARGO, FL
Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants

Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Two arrested for kidnapping, stabbing of man smoking weed on street corner

Miami, FL - Two men have been arrested for the November kidnapping, beating, stabbing and robbing of a man who was "smoking weed" on a South Florida street corner. The victim told police he was "smoking weed" on the corner of Northwest 17th Avenue and 61st Street in Liberty City on November 10th when a group of four men kidnapped him and forced him into an SUV.
MIAMI, FL

