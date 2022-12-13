Read full article on original website
PREP BASKETBALL HEATS UP BEFORE THE WINTER BREAK
Conchs and Dolphins Trade Victories with County Bragging Rights on the Line. A senior-heavy girls Dolphin squad was too much for a younger, less experienced Conch team on Dec. 15 when Marathon played Key West at home for their first of two meetups this season. Marathon won the game 61-43, giving them a two-game win streak and a spark going into the final week before the holiday break.
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST, DEC. 15: KEY WEST & MARATHON BASKETBALL COACHES DEXTER BUTLER & KEVIN FREEMAN
December 9 brought the renewal of an in-county hoops rivalry as Key West made the trip up U.S. 1 to take on the Marathon Dolphins. Key West picked up its first win of the season in the contest, riding freshman James Osborne’s game-high 15 points to a 50-36 win. Listen as host Sean McDonald sits down with Key West and Marathon coaches Dexter Butler and Kevin Freeman to discuss the storied matchup, their seasons so far and what they look forward to for their squads in the start of the new year.
HALFWAY INTO SEASON, KEYS SOCCER TEAMS LOOK STRONG
All three Keys girls soccer teams boast winning records a week prior to the halfway point of the season. As of Dec. 12, the Lady Conchs are 5-3, Marathon is 5-2 and Coral Shores is 4-2. Marathon’s girls scrapped it out with SLAM Academy for a win on Dec. 5 but lost a district matchup with Somerset South Homestead two days later. Their game against Coral Shores was postponed indefinitely due to a familiar issue plaguing Keys sports: a lack of referees. Coral Shores added two wins to their record with a 3-0 victory against Keys Gate on Dec. 6 and an 8-0 mercy rule victory over Monsignor Pace two days later.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MATT ST. AUBIN
“He’s playing with such a passion. He’s having fun and it is infectious for the entire team.”. Senior captain Matt St. Aubin started his season tearing up the court for Coral Shores. Over the last two games, he averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game. He’s 50% from the free throw line and has a deadly three-point shot to boot. During a recent game against LaSalle, St. Aubin put up 10 points while going against a 6-foot-9-inch opponent who hailed from the Estonian 18U national team. Hurricane coach Jarrod Mandozzi called St. Aubin “a tremendous leader and teammate” who is always ready to attack defenders and impose his will. This fearlessness inspires his coaches and fellow players to be their best as well. For his leadership, relentlessness and exceptional game play, Coral Shores’ Matt St. Aubin is the Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
Statement Week: Miami can join rare company today with two five-star offensive line commits in the same class
Later today, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will make his commitment. Okunlola will announce his college decision at Thayer Academy at 4 p.m. EST and choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan State. Miami currently leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. If Okunlola commits to UM, he would help form...
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
IN PICTURES: SECOND ANNUAL TROPICAL HOLIDAY FUN FEST FILLS MARATHON COMMUNITY PARK
A second iteration of the City of Marathon’s Tropical Holiday Fun Fest drew its largest crowd yet as hundreds of children and families made their way to the Marathon Community Park on Dec. 9. With bounce houses, face painting and multiple free food options provided by local organizations, a show by the young performers from Prodigy Dance Center headlined the evening before a visit from Santa Claus.
Where to Score Locally Made Coquito
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
Armed suspect tried to get onto elementary school campus in Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FL– An elementary school in Miami-Dade County was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday after an armed man tried to get onto the campus. The suspect was found…
Housekeepers arrested for stabbing during fight at South Florida resort
Two housekeepers were arrested on Wednesday after stabbing each other during a fight over work at a South Florida resort.
WING FOILING CRAZE SAILS INTO THE UPPER KEYS
Along the shore of Key Largo’s Buttonwood Sound, sailing instructor Mari Perez explains the fine details of wing foiling. The equipment is straightforward; an inflatable sail and a board equipped with a hydrofoil. Clutching the handles of the sail, or wing as it is called, the 21-year-old demonstrates to...
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants
Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
Two arrested for kidnapping, stabbing of man smoking weed on street corner
Miami, FL - Two men have been arrested for the November kidnapping, beating, stabbing and robbing of a man who was "smoking weed" on a South Florida street corner. The victim told police he was "smoking weed" on the corner of Northwest 17th Avenue and 61st Street in Liberty City on November 10th when a group of four men kidnapped him and forced him into an SUV.
