Brunswick (OH) Council Takes First Step to Fund New $12M Fire Station

Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Parma Police Department purchasing new Chevrolet Malibus and Tahoes
PARMA, Ohio -- Due to supply chain issues leading to automotive industry delays, the Parma Police Department had to delay its vehicle purchases this year. “We try to order a handful of cars every year,” Police Chief Joseph M. Bobak said. “That way, we’re slowly replacing a fifth of the fleet every five years. That’s kind of our plan.
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Driver crashes SUV into 2 North Ridgeville homes
Police are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Wild neighborhood party raises concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland. A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.
Lakewood’s new snow and ice control plan includes free salt for residents
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considering that the 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac says Northeast Ohio will experience an “unseasonably cold and snowy” winter, Lakewood officials have perhaps picked the right time to release the city’s first official snow and ice control plan. This includes the city offering residents up...
csengineermag.com
New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop
Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
spectrumnews1.com
Displaced ArtCraft artists in Cleveland to soon have a new, nearby workspace option
CLEVELAND — For years, the ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland has been an artist-workspace mecca. But the city recently announced the historic building will be renovated to turn into the new Cleveland Police Department headquarters. The move is set to leave my area artists without a...
Major retail store chain closing another location in Ohio
A major retail store chain will be closing another location in Ohio next month. Read on to learn more. Next month the popular retail clothing chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Ohio store locations.
cleveland19.com
20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
Cleveland-Cliffs pays $800K for Cleveland industrial building
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has acquired an industrial building that was once home to Cleveland Hard Facing Inc. in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works LLC bought the 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3047 Stillson Ave. from an affiliate of Cleveland Hard Facing. The sale...
Man waiting for food order says employee slapped him: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle Summit County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Summit County Tuesday afternoon.
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
huroninsider.com
Huron City Schools teacher accused of threatening to fight student
HURON – A Huron City Schools teacher is now under investigation by both the school district and police after a junior high student accused him of threatening to fight him. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, the student and his mother came to the police station on December 7 to file a report.
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
Man arrested in fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
An arrest has been made after a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash on November 12 in Geauga County.
