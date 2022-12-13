Andover (ME) Volunteer Fire and Rescue Receives New 2023 Tanker Truck

Read full article on original website
coast931.com
One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
WMTW
Maine power outages grow as nor'easter moves through state
The number of power outages across Maine started to increase for Central Maine Power customers late Friday as snow and rain moved through the state. As of 11:00 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 13,800 customers without power in the state. York County has experienced 6,500 of those...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan man charged after crashing car through gate at the Augusta state airport
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man is facing charges after police say he crashed through a gate at the Augusta state airport. Officials say Corey Adams, 28, drove his truck onto the tarmac at the airfield Tuesday. He is facing two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, violation of probation,...
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
WPFO
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
wabi.tv
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
WMTW
Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt
GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
New Balance Plans Massive Expansion To Central Maine Factory
A few weeks ago, we got some great news about the Skowhegan-area Sappi mill. It was announced that the mill would be getting over $400 million in upgrades. In theory, those upgrades would allow the mill to remain viable for decades to come. Now, we are hearing more good news...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
Home Instead leaves no Mainer feeling alone this Christmas
GORHAM, Maine — People in Maine have a way of making everyone feel loved and remembered during the holiday season, especially Home Instead. Home Instead, along with the Gorham Police Department, is spreading holiday cheer by going door-to-door and delivering gifts to 740 seniors this year throughout Cumberland County.
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
mainebiz.biz
In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway
Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
wabi.tv
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
wabi.tv
‘It’s sad and they’re stuck’: Maine man adopted from Ukraine reacts to Russia’s war in Ukraine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The work of the Family Adoption Program at Maine Children’s Home in Waterville is not over after a child is placed with a family. They are there to offer a lifetime of support to adoptive families. Since Russia’s war against Ukraine broke out, they have...
