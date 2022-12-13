Read full article on original website
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
“Bitter” cold air will be on its way to Alabama next week -- and it could be the coldest Alabama has gotten in many years. That’s the headline of the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast as of Friday morning. Not only will Alabama be in a deep...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry through the weekend; arctic blast a week away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Alabama that You Need to Visit
Alabama’s a state with a little bit of everything: mountains, charming seaside towns, winding rivers, deep rural communities. Away from the bigger cities – the French-founded Mobile on the coast, Montgomery and Birmingham looming large in the center of the state – there is a wealth of diverse small towns in Alabama, distinct communities famous for that sweet Southern hospitality.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
themadisonrecord.com
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
wvtm13.com
Alert Weather Wednesday, tracking storms and flooding overnight
Alert Weather Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through midnight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Severe Storms: The Storm Prediction Center upgraded southwestern Alabama to a Moderate Risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The most intense storms are likely to occur there, but we need to be alert across Central Alabama through the evening as a few severe storms could get as far north as the Birmingham area. Some strong tornadoes are possible mainly near and south of US 80.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dual threat of flooding and severe storms today
RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over North and West Alabama early this morning around sunrise there are a few embedded thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues this morning. This will be an active day for the state with the dual threat of heavy rain/flooding, and strong to severe thunderstorms.
WAFF
Handling downed trees during severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is heavy rain and wind impacting most of north Alabama that can knock down trees and make long-term impacts on our homes and community. Many storms across north Alabama have brought down trees that block roads and destroy homes. Local tree removal workers say you...
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
When will severe weather arrive? Confidence grows for severe weather, including strong tornadoes
Portions of southwest Alabama have been updated to moderate risk due to the increasing threat of numerous supercell storms and the possibility for strong, long-track tornadoes, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said. Supercell thunderstorms will develop in southeast Mississippi and move into Alabama south of I-20 and west of I-65...
Louisiana, Mississippi families devastated by tornadoes that killed at least 3
A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant...
Beyond Drag Race: How drag led this Southerner on a journey of self-discovery
This story was part of our Black Joy newsletter highlighting celebrating Black queer life. Sign up now to receive Black Joy in your inbox twice a week!. If I was looking for ambassadors of Black queer joy, Fitzgerald “Fitz” Webb would definitely be one of them. The 27-year-old...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
wvtm13.com
Alert Day: flash flooding and severe thunderstorms likely
Alert Day Wednesday: a significant threat of flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms across Alabama through tonight. Check the video forecast for the latest. Rough Wednesday weather lasts through late evening, and then cooler, drier air sweeps out the storm threat for Thursday. Wednesday Alert Weather take-aways:. Severe Storms: The...
AL.com
