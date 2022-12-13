Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas HS football team survived wild crash on path to state title
A Texas high school football team is playing in their State Championship Game on Thursday. But after they survived a horrible bus crash last week, the players are likely thankful just to come away unscathed no matter the outcome. Gunter High School’s football program was somehow spared of any injury after the team bus crashed Read more... The post Texas HS football team survived wild crash on path to state title appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KTEN.com
Rainbow trout return to Denison lake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Lake Regional Park received its first load of rainbow trout for the winter Thursday morning. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with more than 1,000 fish as eager anglers waited. Several drove from over an hour away to net the fresh...
KTEN.com
Gunter football one game away from redemption
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - One more game remains between Gunter and another state title as they get ready for Poth this Thursday. "Our kids have done everything we've asked them to do so you know to get to this point is a culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice. We got to go put a couple more good days together and go try and play our best," said head coach Jake Fieszel.
KTEN.com
The Time Mender: Denison man fixing clocks for 30 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Fixing clocks is an art that often goes unnoticed. And the number of people doing it is dropping. “There’s not a more accurate clock than a clock that doesn’t run, because it’s exactly right twice a day,” said Larry Donahoe. Donahoe...
KTEN.com
Generations Church gifting food boxes for winter break
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
KTEN.com
Multi-family housing project announced in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne cafe hosts art exhibition
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — An art exhibit took place Thursday evening at the Myth & Ember Coffee Roastery in downtown Van Alstyne. Local artists were featured in the retailer's first-ever art event. The Coffee House opened in August, and the staff says they enjoy putting on different community events to support their growing town.
KTEN.com
Ardmore silo transformed into massive work of art
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — It's a downtown Ardmore art installation that can be seen and appreciated for miles around. The Chickasaw Nation, the Ardmore Beautification Council and Bluebonnet Feeds worked together in a year-long process to bring a mural by Dr. Bob Palmer to life. The image — depicting...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
KTEN.com
End of the trail for National Park Service veteran
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Forty years after joining the National Park Service, Chickasaw National Recreation Area Superintendent Bill Wright is hanging up his hat. "If you really want to do something, it doesn't matter what it is... if it's this or something else," Wright said. "You've got to have some perseverance."
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
KXII.com
Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police. Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him. Nelin was speeding on...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
KTEN.com
Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County
(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
easttexasradio.com
City Square Paris Job Openings
CitySquare Paris has two exciting openings to join the team, according to Derald Bulls, Executive Director. “Working with the AmeriCorps program, we have a paid internship for a man or woman who has a passion for service to the homeless, those living and working in poverty or down on their luck, Bulls added. This role is key in serving our neighbors Monday through Friday. This position is a 32-hour-a-week job and is ideal for anyone with the heart for service, especially college students pursuing a career in social work, psychology, public health, sociology, allied health, or medical fields.”
