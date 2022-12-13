Read full article on original website
Whitehall’s historic Old War Office is being transformed into a swanky food hall
The historic Old War Office in Whitehall is being converted into a fancy new food hall. It will open in 2023 as The OWO (see what they did there?), with nine restaurants and three bars. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be swanky AF, as it’s being run by the people behind the swish hotel chain Raffles.
Revealed: the best city destinations of 2022
When it comes to ranking the best city destinations in the world, there are no right answers. It depends who you are, what you like and what you’re looking to get out of a city. We, for instance, have our own ranking of the best cities in the world, which is based on a huge range of factors for both visitors and residents.
Croatian actor Zlatko Burić wins European Oscar
Ruben Östlund’s satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness swept the board at the European Film Awards, with Croatian Zlatko Burić taking the prize for Best Actor. Headed by Istria-based writer and producer Mike Downey, the European Film Academy has been staging its annual gala since 1988, its awards considered the European Oscar.
A new high-speed train route could soon link up Madrid and Paris
Currently, if you want to get from Paris to Madrid by rail, the journey isn’t exactly faff-free. The most popular route is to get one train to Barcelona before changing to another to take you to Madrid. It can take almost ten hours, which, TBH, all seems a bit mad. Despite being relatively close (only about 1,000 kilometres or so), the two European capitals don’t have a direct trainline.
A magnificent new train route along the Italian coast has just launched
The idea of a train journey being a destination in itself isn’t particularly new. After all, from the Orient Express to the Trans-Siberian, rail journeys have long offered totally new ways of experiencing a landscape. And now a new train route is set to offer a fresh way of...
These spectacular new night trains now link up Germany with Venice and Croatia
Just when you start to think Europe’s new night train hype might be dying down a little, up they pop again. On top of the recent launch of a new night train route taking passengers from Prague to Switzerland and Germany, a new sleeper service has now been announced that runs from Germany to Austria, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia.
There’s a Salvador Dalí immersive experience opening next week
You’ve been steeped in Van Gogh, dunked in Klimt and plunged in Kahlo, now it’s time to be soaked in Dalí, because the immersive art train just won’t stop chugging along. The latest projection-based extravaganza from the people who allowed you into Frida and Diego’s bedroom will be a journey into the bamboozling mind of Spanish surrealist supremo Salvador Dalí. Using cutting-edge technology to project his works and create interactive installations, ‘Dalí Cybernetics: The Immersive Experience’ at The Boiler House on Brick Lane promises to send visitors spiralling through his dizzying world of long-limbed elephants, melting clocks and atomised faces.
