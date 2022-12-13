The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is trotting around the U.S. in celebration of her third book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and she’s been doing it in style, too!

Throughout her buzzing book tour, fans have been reeling about Ms. Obama’s casually chic ensembles. Look no further than Tuesday, where the 58-year-old lawyer and author took to the Fox Theater stage in a multi colored Roksanda x Fila track jacket. The Chicago native paired the retro windbreaker with a light blue asymmetrical bodysuit and high waisted black slacks. She tied the look together with Stuart Weitzman booties and a braided half up half down hairdo.

The comfortable outfit was pulled together by Meredith Koop , Michelle’s personal stylist of over a decade. According to CNN , Koop started out as the former first lady’s assistant, and then gradually became her stylist in 2010.

On Instagram, Koop shared a few photos of the “Becoming” author looking fresh and fabulous in her fun ensemble.

“So good!” wrote one user in the comment section. While another fan commented, “ Obsessed!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mere (@meredithkoop)

During her 2021 interview with InStyle , Koop shared some of her essential tips for styling the beautiful Democrat.

“I’m always thinking through the different moments: what’s appropriate, what’s appropriate for the audience that’s going to be seeing her, what’s comfortable, and what’s going to look cool,” she said.

Ms. O’s impeccable fashion is just as compelling as her new book, which has now become a New York Time’s Best Seller. In the buzzing new memoir, the passionate author shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. She also challenges readers to find healthy ways of coping with their anxiety and fears throughout troubling times.

1. Michelle Obama shines in all-denim

A stylish leader and advocate? We love to see it! Here are a few more of our favorite looks from Michelle Obama’s busy book tour.Source:Getty

During her first stop in Washington, DC, Michelle Obama chopped it up with Ellen DeGeneres on stage wearing a chic double denim Ganni fitted jacket and wide-legged jeans with oversized pockets. The beautiful politician tied the look together with silver statement earrings.

2. She looked good in leather too!

Source:Getty

On day two of her book tour in Atlanta, Ms. Obama graced the stage in a Matrix inspired leather ensemble by Palmer Harding. Michelle wore her silky Senegalese brads in a lush updo that showed off her high cheek bones and stunning smile.

3. The Balmain moment

For her homecoming stop in Chicago, the When We All Vote activist showed up dressed to impress in a velvet blue Balmain suit. Michelle paired the look with an asymmetrical graphic shirt along with black and white sneakers. The former First Lady completed the ensemble with statement earrings and her flowing Senegalese twists.

4. The Stella McCartney

Later on in the week, Michelle opted for a beautiful aubergine Stella McCartney workwear jumpsuit from the designer’s winter 2022 collection. The star pulled her braids back in a beautiful ponytail, showing off her stunning bone structure once again. She completed the look with matching aubergine boots and silver hoop earrings.

5. Michelle’s beautiful Bottega Veneta ensemble

In mid November, Michelle turned heads on her exciting book tour in a black Bottega Veneta suit paired with jewelry from the designer. The star tied the look together with booties from Stuart Weitzman. Later on in the night, the powerful politician shined in a stunning royal blue jumpsuit by Awake Mode.