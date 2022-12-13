ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour

By Shannon Dawson
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsj7A_0jgwDR9200

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is trotting around the U.S. in celebration of her third book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and she’s been doing it in style, too!

Throughout her buzzing book tour, fans have been reeling about Ms. Obama’s casually chic ensembles. Look no further than Tuesday, where the 58-year-old lawyer and author took to the Fox Theater stage in a multi colored Roksanda x Fila track jacket. The Chicago native paired the retro windbreaker with a light blue asymmetrical bodysuit and high waisted black slacks. She tied the look together with Stuart Weitzman booties and a braided half up half down hairdo.

The comfortable outfit was pulled together by Meredith Koop , Michelle’s personal stylist of over a decade. According to CNN , Koop started out as the former first lady’s assistant, and then gradually became her stylist in 2010.

On Instagram, Koop shared a few photos of the “Becoming” author looking fresh and fabulous in her fun ensemble.

“So good!” wrote one user in the comment section. While another fan commented, “ Obsessed!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mere (@meredithkoop)

During her 2021 interview with InStyle , Koop shared some of her essential tips for styling the beautiful Democrat.

“I’m always thinking through the different moments: what’s appropriate, what’s appropriate for the audience that’s going to be seeing her, what’s comfortable, and what’s going to look cool,” she said.

Ms. O’s impeccable fashion is just as compelling as her new book, which has now become a New York Time’s Best Seller. In the buzzing new memoir, the passionate author shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. She also challenges readers to find healthy ways of coping with their anxiety and fears throughout troubling times.

A stylish leader and advocate? We love to see it! Here are a few more of our favorite looks from Michelle Obama’s busy book tour.

1. Michelle Obama shines in all-denim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmUAz_0jgwDR9200 Source:Getty

During her first stop in Washington, DC,  Michelle Obama chopped it up with Ellen DeGeneres on stage wearing a chic double denim Ganni fitted jacket and wide-legged jeans with oversized pockets. The beautiful politician tied the look together with silver statement earrings.

2. She looked good in leather too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3482wd_0jgwDR9200 Source:Getty

On day two of her book tour in Atlanta, Ms. Obama graced the stage in a Matrix inspired leather ensemble by Palmer Harding. Michelle wore her silky Senegalese brads in a lush updo that showed off her high cheek bones and stunning smile.

3. The Balmain moment

For her homecoming stop in Chicago, the When We All Vote activist showed up dressed to impress in a velvet blue Balmain suit. Michelle paired the look with an asymmetrical graphic shirt along with black and white sneakers.  The former First Lady completed the ensemble with statement earrings and her flowing Senegalese twists.

4. The Stella McCartney

Later on in the week, Michelle opted for a beautiful aubergine Stella McCartney workwear jumpsuit from the designer’s winter 2022 collection. The star pulled her braids back in a beautiful ponytail, showing off her stunning bone structure once again. She completed the look with matching aubergine boots and silver hoop earrings.

5. Michelle’s beautiful Bottega Veneta ensemble

In mid November, Michelle turned heads on her exciting book tour in a black Bottega Veneta suit paired with jewelry from the designer.  The star tied the look together with booties from Stuart Weitzman.  Later on in the night, the powerful politician shined in a stunning royal blue jumpsuit by Awake Mode.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Michelle Obama Put Her First Lady Twist on Knotless Bohemian Box Braids

She's been trying out different styles with these box braids, including this gorgeous top knot. In mid-November, Michelle Obama's second autobiography, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, officially made its way to bookshelves. As a result, Obama has been busy traveling around the country to promote her latest memoir. In the midst of blessing fans with her presence on her book tour, the former First Lady has been looking absolutely stunning with teeny-tiny goddess box braids.
The Independent

Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at ‘terrified’ Harry during emergency meeting called by Queen

The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event

Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos

Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs

The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’

Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Footwear News

Lizzo Accepts People’s Champion Award in Whimsical Alexander McQueen Dress & Snakeskin Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Mom

Lizzo brought whimsical glamour to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif. Joined on stage by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, the “About Damn Time” singer received the People’s Champion award dressed in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and wild ankle booties. Lizzo’s look consisted of an off-the-shoulder blue gown made with colorful prints and sprawling depictions of animals and botanicals. The motifs were made of iridescent and vibrated fabrics. The bodice of the dress was caged, giving way to cutouts that diversified the silhouette. Beyond the corseted bodice was a voluminous skirt with ruffles and fleeting strips of fabric. As...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy