ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Vote on Greenville high rise building put on hold

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuV0J_0jgwDIRj00

"Woven," the high-rise apartment and commercial development proposed for the former mill village business district in West Greenville, is on hold again. It's hailed as the revitalization of the community by some. Others say, it will destroy it.

There's not much middle ground on the project; in fact there weren't may empty seats at Monday night's City Council session where Woodfield Development's much-revised proposal was up for a crucial second reading vote. Instead, the issue was put on hold until the January session.

The project has been buffed by political turbulence ever since it was proposed. It was first turned down by a five to one vote of the City Planning Commission, then given five to one approval when the developers made some charges and brought it back to the Commission a few weeks later.

Last night's decision to decide calls for more study of the impact on those who live in the former mill villages now. They say they're already being chased out of homes they've lived in for generations by rising property values.

They also say, that Woven's provision for "affordable" housing availability is based on the formula that it will be within reach of buyers with at least a fifty thousand dollar a year household income.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: Two townhome developments gain final approval

Here’s a recap of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome community on Harvey Road. Council gave final approval to an annexation and rezoning request for more than 12.6 acres at 812 Harvey Road. The applicant, Arbor Land Design, plans to develop a...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Starbucks employees at Anderson, SC, location holding 3-day strike

ANDERSON, S.C. — Starbucks employees at an Anderson, South Carolina, location say they are holding a three-day strike. Members of the Starbucks Workers Union said workers at the Interstate 85 and Clemson Boulevard store in Anderson will be striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country. Organizers...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'It's a bright future': Pickens County Solid Waste says landfill will stay open after all

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — At the landfill in Pickens County, it is all hands on deck during the holiday season. “During Christmastime, everybody is getting new things so we get inundated with all the old stuff and we have a busy time," said Steve Raines, director of solid waste for Pickens County. "It will take us until the end of January to overcome the holidays."
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy