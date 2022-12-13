Vote on Greenville high rise building put on hold

"Woven," the high-rise apartment and commercial development proposed for the former mill village business district in West Greenville, is on hold again. It's hailed as the revitalization of the community by some. Others say, it will destroy it.

There's not much middle ground on the project; in fact there weren't may empty seats at Monday night's City Council session where Woodfield Development's much-revised proposal was up for a crucial second reading vote. Instead, the issue was put on hold until the January session.

The project has been buffed by political turbulence ever since it was proposed. It was first turned down by a five to one vote of the City Planning Commission, then given five to one approval when the developers made some charges and brought it back to the Commission a few weeks later.

Last night's decision to decide calls for more study of the impact on those who live in the former mill villages now. They say they're already being chased out of homes they've lived in for generations by rising property values.

They also say, that Woven's provision for "affordable" housing availability is based on the formula that it will be within reach of buyers with at least a fifty thousand dollar a year household income.