GROVE CITY, Pa. – Greenville’s Anna Harpst scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Greenville raced to a 59-28 win over Grove City. Harpst was one of three Greenville players in double figures, as Reese Schaller had 15 points and Grace Cano 14. Josie Lewis also had eight points for the unbeaten Lady Trojans.

GREENVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO