d9and10sports.com
Dec. 16, 2022 D9 Girls Hoops: Harmon Layup helps RV Beat Moniteau; Coudy Edges Ridgway
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Mylee Harmon’s driving layup with 5.6 seconds left kept Redbank Valley unbeaten with a 36-34 come-from-behind win over visiting Moniteau. C-L Gets Big Early KSAC Win/North Clarion Rolls in Crossover • District 9 Boys Recaps • District 10 Boys/Girls Recaps. Watch the...
d9and10sports.com
Boys Hoops: Defense Leads C-L Past Karns City into First Place in KSAC Large School; Hartle Career-high 36 Paces North Clarion
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Turning defense into offense most of the night, Clarion-Limestone sent a message to the rest of the KSAC Large School division with a convincing 68-55 win over previously unbeaten Karns City at C-L. District 9 Boys Recaps • District 9 Girls Recaps • District 10 Boys/Girls Recaps.
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 15, 2022 D10 Hoops: Greenville Girls Top Grove City; Kennedy Catholic Girls Get First Win
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Greenville’s Anna Harpst scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Greenville raced to a 59-28 win over Grove City. Harpst was one of three Greenville players in double figures, as Reese Schaller had 15 points and Grace Cano 14. Josie Lewis also had eight points for the unbeaten Lady Trojans.
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 14, 2022 D10 Hoops: Fairview Boys Outlast Sharon in OT; GM Girls Power Past Clarion
SHARON, Pa. – Sharon rallied to force overtime, but it was Fairview that earned a 48-42 overtime victory. John Seyboldt scored 16 points for the Tigers, while Zach Scott added 15. Derek Douglas led Sharon with a game-high 21 points. COCHRANTON 65, GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC 59. GROVE CITY, Pa....
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 14, 2022 Small College Hoops: Gannon’s Pirosko Reaches 1,000 Career Points in Win
• Sam Pirosko scored 24 points, going over 1,000 in her career for Gannon, becoming the 31st player in program history to reach the milestone. Bri Claxton had 14 points for Gannon and Harbor Creek grad Ali Benim had nine points. • Jasmine Hilton led Mansfield with 14 points. Other...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 13, 2022 Small College Hoops: Lindsey Has Double-Double in Slippery Rock Victory
• Amante Britt had 24 points and Meadville grad Lashon Lindsey had 13 points and 14 rebounds for SRU. • John Korte led five Wheeling players in double figures with 19 points. Westminster 78, Bethany 77. • Trey DePietro had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead Westminster to the...
