County commission studies cybersecurity, handles township matters
Members of the Texas County Commission met Dec. 7-8 to conduct business. •Had a telephone conversion with Jason Rinker of Stronghold, a cybersecurity company, about assessment and training. The county’s emergency management director, Bill Karatzas, will follow up. •Reviewed paperwork from Christos House requesting information on a Community Development...
School board makes personnel decisions
Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night. •Accepted the resignation of Jason Pounds, high school student council sponsor, at the end of the 2022-’23 school year. •Accepted the retirement/resignation of Dana Wilson, high school mathematics, at the end of the...
TCMH honors top employees; gives service awards
Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 39 employees with service awards at the 40th annual “Celebration of TCMH Employees” on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at TCMH. Ann Hamilton of Houston took top honors as manager of the...
Applications to open for local scholarships
Applications for about $1.8 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open on Sunday, Jan. 1 — a month earlier than previous years. The change gives students pursuing advanced educational opportunities an additional month to apply for scholarships, most of which will close in mid-March.
Missouri Ozarks Community Health celebrates 25th anniversary
Missouri Ozarks Community Health is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The organization was formed as the Douglas County Public Health Services Group, Inc. It officially opened its doors in 1997 in Ava. From there, Missouri Ozarks Community Health became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2001. Now the organization operates seven clinics across four counties: Douglas, Texas, Wright and Ozark.
Poynter to graduate from patrol academy
A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22. Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties. The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9. Lt. Gov. Mike...
ANTHONY JOHN JONES SR.
Anthony John Jones Sr., 61, of Houston, Mo., passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the home of his niece. He was born Jan. 11, 1961, in Troy, Mo., to Jess and Marina Morton Jones. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Neakeyvus “Keavy” Johnson; three...
Christmas at the library
Christmas is just around the corner, and for me personally, I am almost done with my shopping. Books are a great gift anytime for any age and all library branches have gently used books for sale. New for Christmas on the shelves this month in Houston are these large-print books:...
Salem man charged after punching deputy
A Salem man faces multiple felony charges after an incident early Thursday in which he led a Texas County Sheriff’s Department on a high-speed vehicular chase and allegedly assaulted him, according to a report. Tommy J. Johnson, 41, of 1010 E. Pace St. in Salem, faces felony charges of...
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Woman dies after struck by trailer-truck
A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.
