obxtoday.com
Martha Jean Allen
Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, died at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Kill Devil Hills, NC December 12, 2022 at the age of 86. “Jean” as she was best known was born August 14, 1936 in Webster County, Mississippi. Jean was a serious scholar and a stand-out...
obxtoday.com
Shirley C. Sawyer
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
obxtoday.com
Brenda D. Killgore
Brenda D. Killgore, 72, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Pasquotank County on April 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Perry and Lawrence Sawyer. Brenda attended Elizabeth City Public Schools continuing her education in Chicago to become...
obxtoday.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce holds Coastal Economic Summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on Local Transportation Infrastructure and Offshore Wind. The Chamber’s keynote speaker North Carolina Secretary of Transportation, J. Eric Boyette discussed updates to Mid-Currituck Bridge, potential Ride-sharing programs to assist businesses with employee transportation needs, 2024-2033 STIP Development, that identifies the construction funding and schedule for projects over a 10-year period. John Harris of Kitty Hawk Kites expressed concern about transportation and housing affecting local workforce development. According to Mr. Boyette, there is a pilot ride-sharing program in Wilson, NC that could possibly be investigated for our area.
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces upcoming holiday closures
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, December 26th, Tuesday, December 27th and Wednesday, December 28th in observance of the Christmas holiday. All solid waste pickup will be done on Tuesday, December 27th and Thursday, December 29th. The Town Hall Offices will also be closed on...
obxtoday.com
Cooperative Extension announces upcoming ‘Night Out’ programs
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be...
obxtoday.com
Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County
This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
obxtoday.com
Foster parenting classes to be offered in February 2023
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will be offering Foster Parent Training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a Foster Parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
obxtoday.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces land preservation initiative
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about an initiative to acquire and preserve habitat for the wild Banker horses of the Currituck Outer Banks. Habitat preservation and conversion is crucial to the long-term survival of the Banker horses. They are...
obxtoday.com
Pioneer Theatre to close its doors after over a century
One of the longest running family-owned movie theaters in America — the Pioneer Theatre of Manteo — will be closing its doors permanently, according to a Tuesday evening announcement via social media. The English Tudor-style theatre, positioned quaintly at 113 Budleigh Street since 1934, has been a staple...
