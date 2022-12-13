Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces upcoming holiday closures
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, December 26th, Tuesday, December 27th and Wednesday, December 28th in observance of the Christmas holiday. All solid waste pickup will be done on Tuesday, December 27th and Thursday, December 29th. The Town Hall Offices will also be closed on...
obxtoday.com
Shirley C. Sawyer
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
obxtoday.com
Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County
This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
obxtoday.com
Hatteras Inlet dredging update: December 15, 2022
The realignment of the Rollinson Channel within Hatteras Inlet has been approved, allowing for federally funded dredging to occur throughout the entire horseshoe route in Hatteras Inlet. An Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) was signed on November 30, 2022 by Robert M Burnham, LTC, U.S. Army,...
obxtoday.com
A win for disaster relief at OBAR’s 25th annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament
The Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) held their 25th Annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament. The charity event benefited the Association’s Disaster Relief held with the Outer Banks Community Foundation. Twenty-five teams cast their lines at the event and over $6,000 was raised. Surf Fishing Chair Aimee Pitts...
obxtoday.com
Cooperative Extension announces upcoming ‘Night Out’ programs
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be...
obxtoday.com
Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to host holiday book signing in Corolla
This year’s Corolla Christmas Village will host a special guest, Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges who will sign her latest book at Island Bookstore on Friday, December 23, from 6-8 pm. There is no charge for Corolla Christmas Village or the book signing. No RSVP is required. Published in...
obxtoday.com
Foster parenting classes to be offered in February 2023
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will be offering Foster Parent Training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a Foster Parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
