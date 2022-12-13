The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Klassik gives us a taste of his upcoming new album with a single where what goes around comes around. In his trademark and ever-inventive fusion of hip hop, soul, R&B and jazz, Klassik drives home that if you aren’t authentic to yourself and those around you, it comes to haunt you eventually. He’s learned a lot from dealing with disingenuous people in the past, finding the truth overtime and now seeing what’s real and what’s fake. With creative direction from Rakim Wil and editing by Samer Ghani, the visual finds Klassik looking out from the beach and at a bonfire – two ideal places to reflect. Stay tuned for his album Working Klass out in 2023. (Ben Slowey)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO