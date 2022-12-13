Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: December 15-21, 2022
World class improvised music in Bayview, Zappafest XXIV featuring Ike Willis, holiday music at the Domes with David HB Drake, Timothy Kloss in the spotlight for Poet’s Monday, a visit from Kevin Kinney and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Bruiser Queen. Thursday, Dec. 15. Bruiser Queen w/ Ian Olvera...
shepherdexpress.com
Bridging the Gaps with DJ Nu Stylez
DJ Nu Stylez has been showing Milwaukee a good party for decades. A turntablist known to blend multiple genres seamlessly, Nu Stylez is a veteran of his craft; he has been the tour DJ for Digital Underground in the past and has hosted DJ meetups in Milwaukee where he’s cultivated an intergenerational community that champions mental health and taking care of one another.
shepherdexpress.com
Confronting ‘Love and Death’ at Tory Folliard Gallery
Entering John Wilde’s exhibition “Love and Death” at Tory Folliard Gallery (through Dec. 31) will evoke newness, oldness, and chronological nowhere-ness all at once. With the contemporary revival of figuration, seeing bodies in art, and nude bodies specifically, is once again common. However, Wilde’s figures, while from a tradition that has inspired the flesh loving Zillenials, are clearly from somewhere else. They are from another time, another place, but also another dimension; one that vibrates in the plasma somewhere throughout the collective consciousness of the Northern Midwest.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
shepherdexpress.com
Fifth Annual Feminist Flea Market at UWM’s Entrepreneurial Center
Celeste Carroll, also known as Celeste Bernadette, stands by her booth with handcrafted star earrings, stickers, and brightly colored prints on display. Her neon green patterned bellbottoms highlight the big yellow flower earrings hanging from her red hair; she perfectly matches her artwork displays. A degree in graphic design and a lifelong love for creative play brought her to the December 1 Feminist Flea Market in the UW-Milwaukee Lubar Entrepreneurship & Welcome Center, promoting her small business among other creatives.
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: December 14, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Klassik gives us a taste of his upcoming new album with a single where what goes around comes around. In his trademark and ever-inventive fusion of hip hop, soul, R&B and jazz, Klassik drives home that if you aren’t authentic to yourself and those around you, it comes to haunt you eventually. He’s learned a lot from dealing with disingenuous people in the past, finding the truth overtime and now seeing what’s real and what’s fake. With creative direction from Rakim Wil and editing by Samer Ghani, the visual finds Klassik looking out from the beach and at a bonfire – two ideal places to reflect. Stay tuned for his album Working Klass out in 2023. (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
String Musicians on Call for Social Justice
A reader of the Shepherd Express heard the Black String Triage Ensemble (BSTE) play at their annual open rehearsal in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee. She was moved and suggested to the editor, Dave Luhrssen, that the paper might like to write an article on them. The Shepherd did publish an article by Paul Masterson about the BSTE on 7/14/20. (Some of the initial information below is taken from his article.) This is an update.
shepherdexpress.com
BelAir Cantina’s Old Favorites and New Delights
BelAir Cantina has won accolades and a loyal following for breaking away from traditional Mexican fare and featuring a California-inspired menu and an expansive tequila selection. After a recent ownership shuffle, Kristyn Eitel and Chef Noe Zamora, now the sole owners, promise fan favorites from the menu will remain, with some exciting surprises on the way.
