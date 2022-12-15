Where winter storm is heading next

A major winter storm is pushing east, bringing powerful winds and blizzard conditions to the north and deadly tornadoes to the South.

Here's the forecast for the week:

More tornadoes were expected on Wednesday in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as the storm moves east.

The tornado threat also extended into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night, with tornadoes possible overnight in the region.

On Thursday, severe storms and tornadoes could be possible as far east as Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

This comes after at least 42 tornadoes touched down across the South since Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. A woman and her 8-year-old son were killed when one of those tornadoes swept through Pecan Farms, Louisiana, on Tuesday, according to local officials.

A 56-year-old woman also died after a tornado destroyed her house in the Killona area of St. Charles Parish on Wednesday, state officials said. Eight others were injured, the local sheriff said.

Officials in St. Bernard Parish, east of the French Quarter, confirmed that a tornado touched down in Arabi on Wednesday and caused significant damage.

Nearly 45,000 customers were without power Wednesday night, according to electric company Entergy.

AP - PHOTO: A structure is damaged after a tornado touched down in Wayne, Okla., Dec. 13, 2022.

Sue Ogrocki/AP - PHOTO: Adam Lee, left, and Jr. Ibarra, right, carry a table from a friend's home after it was destroyed by a tornado, Dec. 13, 2022, in Wayne, Okla.

Meanwhile, in the north, up to 30 inches of snow has pounded South Dakota.

In Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota, winds up to 45 mph created near-whiteout conditions and treacherous travel.

Up to 2 feet in Nebraska and more than a foot in Minnesota have fallen so far. An additional foot is possible in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, where a winter storm warning has been issued.

On Thursday, the storm will move east, bringing snow and ice to the inland Northeast and rain and wind to the cities along the coast.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Half an inch of ice is possible in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania overnight and into the morning.

The heaviest snow will be found in the mountains -- such as the Poconos, Catskills, Adirondacks, Green and White -- where up to 18 inches of snow is possible.

ABC News' Dan Amarante, Darren Reynolds, Will McDuffie, Kenton Gewecke, Alex Faul and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.