Chuck Berry is dead at age 90. He is considered one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll, but Beatle John Lennon thought he was unrivaled, once saying, “If you had to give rock ‘n’ roll another name, you’d call it Chuck Berry.” Unlike Elvis, Chuck Berry actually wrote all of his own songs. Elvis was a good performer, but Berry wrote songs that captured the teenage experience which was the foundation of rock ‘n’ roll. “School Days” says everything there is to be said about the sexual tension of high school, and “Roll Over Beethoven” announced the arrival of rock: “Roll over Beethoven, tell Tchaikovsky the news.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO