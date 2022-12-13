Read full article on original website
Berkeleyan Online
Announcing the 2022–2023 Youth Equity Discovery Initiative Scholars
Congratulations to 23 UC Berkeley undergrads who have been named as 2022–2023 Youth Equity Discovery Initiative Scholars. The Youth Equity Discovery Initiative (YEDI) Scholars Program is a year-long cross-disciplinary research mentorship training program that “seeks to provide [UC Berkeley] undergraduate students – particularly students with lived experience of marginalization – with a coherent, multi-phased, mentored trajectory of meaningful research to become changemakers toward youth well-being and equity.”
Berkeley Talks: The social safety net as an investment in children
Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. In Berkeley Talks episode 157, Hilary Hoynes, a UC Berkeley professor of economics and of public policy, and Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities, discusses the emerging research that examines how the social safety net in the United States — a collection of public programs that delivers aid to low-income populations — affects children’s life trajectories.
The I-House Connection: December 2022
Shaun R. Carver, I-House Executive Director Dear Alumni and Friends,. In this issue of the I-House Connection, I’m delighted to announce the official opening of our newly remodeled Sproul Kitchen and Gamble Lounge. Many thanks to all of you who made this major facility upgrade possible for the benefit of our residents for many years to come.
Berkeley Flashback: The Crunchy Munchy Man
During the 1950s and 1960s, there was a perpetually cheerful older gentleman who wore a white smock and cap while peddling ice cream on the Berkeley campus. He was known as the Crunchy Munchy Man and was a fixture on campus from 1952 to 1968. He often stationed himself outside Sather Gate, and his customers—the students of UC Berkeley—came, it seems, as much for the friendly service and engaging conversation as they did for the ice cream.
Huge Hand-Crafted Holiday Display Outlives Its El Cerrito Creator—a Sikh Immigrant
On Saturday morning, El Cerrito firefighters working on their own time will haul scores of handmade stucco and plaster statues uphill from their storage site to the corner of Moeser and Seaview. There, Boy Scouts from Troop 104 will arrange them to create a massive tableau of Bethlehem: Wise Men, goats, donkeys, camels, camel drivers, more than 60 sheep tended by shepherds and sheep dogs, village people, and the village itself, including 110 hand-painted buildings, minarets and domes.
Berkeley Flashback: Chuck Berry—What a Jerk
Chuck Berry is dead at age 90. He is considered one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll, but Beatle John Lennon thought he was unrivaled, once saying, “If you had to give rock ‘n’ roll another name, you’d call it Chuck Berry.” Unlike Elvis, Chuck Berry actually wrote all of his own songs. Elvis was a good performer, but Berry wrote songs that captured the teenage experience which was the foundation of rock ‘n’ roll. “School Days” says everything there is to be said about the sexual tension of high school, and “Roll Over Beethoven” announced the arrival of rock: “Roll over Beethoven, tell Tchaikovsky the news.”
