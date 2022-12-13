Read full article on original website
Related
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Silvergate Bank Sued Over its Dealings with Troubled FTX and Alameda
An affected victim has filed a class-action lawsuit in the California Southern District Court against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation, and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane regarding accounts held by struggling cryptocurrency companies FTX and Alameda Research. The lawsuit, brought by Joewy Gonzalez on behalf of all others in a similar...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
PayPal Partners With MetaMask to Integrate Crypto
According to a statement released by both firms on Wednesday, PayPal will be integrating its buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency services with MetaMask Wallet in an effort to provide users with a greater variety of alternatives when it comes to the transfer of digital assets from their respective platforms. The...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Kevin O’Leary Claims Binance Put FTX Out of Business
In an appearance to the Congress on Wednesday, Kevin O’Leary, chairman of venture capital firm O’Leary Ventures and a Shark Tank investor, claimed that Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao purposely caused the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com. O’Leary gave his testimony at a Senate Committee on Banking,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
The IRC Partners with Stellar to Send Financial Aid to Ukrainians
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) announced a partnership on December 15 to pilot a digital cash disbursement system powered by the Stellar blockchain to send funds to Ukrainians in need. Through the “Stellar Aid Assist” pilot project, Stellar will focus on instantly delivering the...
Comments / 0