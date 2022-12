(Sautee)- As we fast approach Christmas, everyone wants to know if White County will have a “White Christmas”. National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Atwell at the Peachtree City office says, “The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting near normal to colder than normal temperatures over the next 2 weeks, with near-normal precipitation. While this may get some hopes up, it looks like a dry pattern will set up across the area from December 23rd through Christmas with a system moving through late next week.”

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO