BabyDoge Greatly Surpasses SHIB, BTC Hitting Bottom, Says David Gokhshtein; Ripple Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day. Millionaire XRP whales quickly filling their bags, this might be reason. Yesterday, Santiment spotted increased whale activity as these large investors were hurriedly adding XRP to their holdings. The on-chain analytics firm stated in its recent report that, in five weeks, the whale address XRP supply went from 16.7% to 18.3%. Such behavior might suggest that the Ripple-affiliated token could experience a price run soon. The reason for this might be optimism regarding the outcome of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit that surrounded XRP in recent months and the clarity that this outcome could bring to the crypto industry.

2 DAYS AGO