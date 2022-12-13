BabyDoge Greatly Surpasses SHIB, BTC Hitting Bottom, Says David Gokhshtein; Ripple Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Holder Manages to Turn $2,200 Worth of SHIB into $23 Million Profit, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Millionaire XRP Whales Quickly Increase Holdings, Binance Sees $2 Billion Outflow After Criminal Charges News, SHIB Back on Investors’ Radar: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day. Millionaire XRP whales quickly filling their bags, this might be reason. Yesterday, Santiment spotted increased whale activity as these large investors were hurriedly adding XRP to their holdings. The on-chain analytics firm stated in its recent report that, in five weeks, the whale address XRP supply went from 16.7% to 18.3%. Such behavior might suggest that the Ripple-affiliated token could experience a price run soon. The reason for this might be optimism regarding the outcome of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit that surrounded XRP in recent months and the clarity that this outcome could bring to the crypto industry.
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent to Binance – Are Whales Depositing Back?
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 225% Up As Shiba Inu Emerges Among Most Popular Smart Contracts
Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.
Anddddd it's Friday! Phil Rosen here, writing to you just before boarding my flight from New York to Los Angeles. I've been keeping close tabs on FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The more details that emerge, the more I feel like this is going to make a great...
u.today
Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
u.today
"Satoshi's Vision" in Crypto's Top 5, and Reason Will Surprise You
u.today
Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple's Key Partner Bitso, Here's What Happened
u.today
Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached
According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains How Satoshi Nakamoto Was Aware of Ripple Since 2009
Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC) and architect of the new digital economy, was aware of Ripple 13 years ago, in 2009. This was revealed in a video by Crypto Eri, a prominent blogger in the XRP community, who based her thesis on the persona of Ryan Fugger. The crypto influencer's take was further confirmed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz.
u.today
Binance Coin Successfully Recovers as FUD Around Exchange Calms Down: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 14
u.today
Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers
In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
u.today
Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?
Offshore Chinese Yuan stablecoin TCNH launches on Tron (TRX) Tron (TRX), a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, becomes the technical platform for the latest stablecoin project pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (also Offshore Renminbi, Offshore RMB or CNH). TrueUSD, an issuer of a new stablecoin, is the second fintech heavyweight to release a stablecoin project pegged to the Chinese currency. Is this a stablecoin trend to watch in 2023?
u.today
Bitcoin Developing “Three Blind Mice” Trading Pattern, Peter Brandt Says. Here’s What It Means
u.today
ETH, ADA, XRP Suffer Losses as 24-Hour Market Liquidations Rise Above $110 Million
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: Here's Motion Filed on Much-Speculated Settlement Date
u.today
Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Between Anon Wallets as Top Whales Dump Their SHIB
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 28% as New Shibarium Hint Emerges
According to Nomics, Shiba Inu token trading volume rose 28% during the day amid a possible new hint at a long-awaited Layer 2 ecosystem solution, Shibarium. The silence was broken directly by lead developer Shiba Inu and the project's main mouthpiece, hiding under the pseudonym of Shytoshi Kusama. Thus, all...
