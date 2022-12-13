Read full article on original website
How to Practice Forgiveness
Forgiveness benefits the forgiver, reducing the persistent anger that comes along with being harmed. Forgiveness involves uncovering our own painful feelings and working to offer compassion to the person who harmed us. This routine practice offers six steps to practicing the forgiveness process in response to minor harms, to strengthen...
Understanding Temperament and Caregiver-Child Mismatches
Caregivers can have an easier time parenting when they understand their own and their child’s temperament. No temperament is “good” or ”bad,” but we often consider some difficult, requiring extra support for caregivers. Practitioners can offer approaches to caregivers that strengthen their ability to assess...
What Does Mindfulness Look Like in Practice and Real Life?
We can be easily swept away by our emotions and the inner chatter of our mind to the point that it negatively impacts our day and well-being. Through mindfulness, we can notice when we are lost in our mind and missing out on what we have in the present. It...
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
It's Time to Get Off Our Screens and Back to Real Community
Abraham Maslow established a hierarchy of human needs in which he placed the need to belong just above food, water, and physical safety. Community is something we belong in and to. Being part of a community during the holidays can feel particularly important. Sharing physical space vs. through the computer...
Peace for OCD’s Anxious Mind at Christmas
The stress and uncertainties associated with the holiday season can trigger OCD symptoms. For those who suffer from scrupulosity or perfectionism, holiday features are perversely optimized to exacerbate symptoms. To help spikes in OCD symptoms have a a preplanned strategy for quietly, politely excusing yourself from an overwhelming situation. Christmas...
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
Creating Peace Through Mindful Relational Competence
Weaponized incompetence occurs when you find yourself pretending to be incapable or insufficient at a task so someone else will do it for you. Encouraging mindfulness begins the process for an incompetent person to notice their previously invisible emotions, motives, and nuances. Mindfulness encourages perseverance and collaboration, allows us to...
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
Do You Ever Feel Like a Stranger to Your Body?
Did it ever happen to you that you feel like a stranger to your own body? Have you ever had those mornings in which you do not recognize yourself in the mirror or you do not accept the imperfections you see on your face?. It might happen that those mornings...
Generosity and Guilt are Connected
Why are some of us more generous than others? Could we be banking community goodwill for the future? Or, are we motivated by internal conflicts as Freud supposed?. Human generosity has a deep evolutionary basis wherein our ancestors flourished through mutual support. The Sharing Species. The most obvious example of...
Feeling Fulfilled at Work
People have three needs that are important to their growth, integrity, motivation, and health. They are competence, volition, and relatedness. It's important to be aware of these needs, whether they are being fulfilled by a job, and, if not, "craft" one's job into one that does. Leaders can help employees...
Do You Fear the Dying Process?
When it comes to the dying process, people often fear being in intense pain, feeling humiliated, and burdening or hurting others. Many people have inaccurate assumptions about the dying process, making it important to evaluate and challenge those beliefs. Examining how palliative care might help with physical pain is one...
Posting Workouts on Social Media Can Help You Stick to Them
Staying consistent with exercise is challenging. Exercise identity is strongly related to adhering to a routine but identity development can be slow. Posting your routines on social media may be one way to fast track identity development. I could rattle on and on about the downsides of social media. The...
Grief During the Holidays
The holidays can make grief more pronounced because many annual traditions are often shared with loved ones. People can grieve not only a loved one's death, but also the loss of a spouse or job, for example. One helpful strategy for navigating grief during the holidays is to give oneself...
A Parents’ Guide to Pediatric Anxiety Screening
Clinical levels of anxiety in child and adolescents are common but treatable. There are new recommendation for primary-care clinicians to screen all youth between ages 6 and 18 for anxiety. Parents have an important role to play in these screening recommendations. This year the US Preventive Service Task Force recommended...
How to Respond to Big Emotions
A core characteristic of ADHD is lots of emotion, with poor brakes on those emotions. Though immersing yourself in these emotions is common, a more effective strategy is to distract yourself from them. Quick mindfulness strategies or putting yourself into a new place can help dispel your big emotions effectively.
A Mental Toolkit for Navigating Depression
Human givens therapy helps people to make sense of their predicaments and manage them effectively. These skills can be applied throughout life, yet many people forget to use them. Because people can forget their coping skills when blindsided by a new situation, a simple reminder may be all that's needed.
The Underrated Trauma of Being Fired
The holiday season on the surface presents a festive mood, with bright lights, tinsel, and reindeer tales trying to brighten up the lengthening dark winter nights. But as many have noted, it can be a stressful time as well, between budgeting and planning for presents and parties, and also missing loved ones who may no longer be with us. For some it can feel like a tough reckoning with the passage of another year, and the mixed emotions that can bring. (The famous movie It’s A Wonderful Life comes to mind.) Sadly, this yearly accounting can be particularly blunt and cruel—in the form of end-of-the-year layoffs.
Does My Child Have a Phobia?
Children with phobias are often unable to leave their home, can’t enjoy certain situations, and won’t approach certain places/objects. Many children under age 10 react with aggression and oppositional behavior when anxious. A child who is experiencing a phobia trigger will try to escape the situation. You can...
