The holiday season on the surface presents a festive mood, with bright lights, tinsel, and reindeer tales trying to brighten up the lengthening dark winter nights. But as many have noted, it can be a stressful time as well, between budgeting and planning for presents and parties, and also missing loved ones who may no longer be with us. For some it can feel like a tough reckoning with the passage of another year, and the mixed emotions that can bring. (The famous movie It’s A Wonderful Life comes to mind.) Sadly, this yearly accounting can be particularly blunt and cruel—in the form of end-of-the-year layoffs.

1 DAY AGO