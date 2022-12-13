Read full article on original website
How to Practice Forgiveness
Forgiveness benefits the forgiver, reducing the persistent anger that comes along with being harmed. Forgiveness involves uncovering our own painful feelings and working to offer compassion to the person who harmed us. This routine practice offers six steps to practicing the forgiveness process in response to minor harms, to strengthen...
Feeling Fulfilled at Work
People have three needs that are important to their growth, integrity, motivation, and health. They are competence, volition, and relatedness. It's important to be aware of these needs, whether they are being fulfilled by a job, and, if not, "craft" one's job into one that does. Leaders can help employees...
Understanding Temperament and Caregiver-Child Mismatches
Caregivers can have an easier time parenting when they understand their own and their child’s temperament. No temperament is “good” or ”bad,” but we often consider some difficult, requiring extra support for caregivers. Practitioners can offer approaches to caregivers that strengthen their ability to assess...
What Does Mindfulness Look Like in Practice and Real Life?
We can be easily swept away by our emotions and the inner chatter of our mind to the point that it negatively impacts our day and well-being. Through mindfulness, we can notice when we are lost in our mind and missing out on what we have in the present. It...
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
3 Things to Consider When Setting a New Goal
Measuring up your goals against others is normal, but keep in mind it can also distract you from your own success. Optimism is often what is needed to carry you to your next goal. Not reaching a goal can imply failure, and this can hamper any further efforts to get...
Posting Workouts on Social Media Can Help You Stick to Them
Staying consistent with exercise is challenging. Exercise identity is strongly related to adhering to a routine but identity development can be slow. Posting your routines on social media may be one way to fast track identity development. I could rattle on and on about the downsides of social media. The...
“Oh My Gosh, It’s Perfect!”
Gift recipients appreciate gifts they asked for more than random gifts. Gifts that reflect how the giver sees the recipient can lead to greater feelings of closeness. Giver-centric gifts can be more effective at building relationships than recipient-centric gifts. The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the...
A Mental Toolkit for Navigating Depression
Human givens therapy helps people to make sense of their predicaments and manage them effectively. These skills can be applied throughout life, yet many people forget to use them. Because people can forget their coping skills when blindsided by a new situation, a simple reminder may be all that's needed.
