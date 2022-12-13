ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reintroduction of trumpeter swans an Ohio success story

When we think of trumpeter swans, we picture beautiful, white birds floating gracefully on the water. We don’t think of them being hunted relentlessly, or their feathers — and especially their skins — marketed commercially. But that’s what was most responsible for their near disappearance in the lower 48 states.
Ohio 2023 fair schedule

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
Cuyahoga Valley National Park inspires #GreatNPSBakeOff entries

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a baker who loves to show off their talent, enter the Great U.S. National Park Service Bake Off during the month of December. Everyone is invited to create a baked good connected to any national park and then share it on social media. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #GreatNPSBakeOff when posting. Treats may be inspired by nature, architecture, history, or people.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
