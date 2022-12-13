Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
Reintroduction of trumpeter swans an Ohio success story
When we think of trumpeter swans, we picture beautiful, white birds floating gracefully on the water. We don’t think of them being hunted relentlessly, or their feathers — and especially their skins — marketed commercially. But that’s what was most responsible for their near disappearance in the lower 48 states.
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
The $6 billion dollar story from Ohio’s lame duck lawmakers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill at the tail end of its marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. We’re talking about what passed last-minute in lame duck on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow tops the list of sports hero baby names among Ohio parents
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ohio parents say that Joe Burrow tops the list of sports stars they want to name their children after, according to a recent poll. The study was conducted by, BounsFinder, an online casino review portal. BonusFinder gathered votes from over 1,000 Ohio residents, who shared their thoughts on...
Northeast Ohio Will Get a New Area Code as 440 Numbers Will Run Out by 2024
216, meanwhile, is safe for many more years
ocj.com
Ohio 2023 fair schedule
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
ODOW surveys show record walleye hatch again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie trawl surveys by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s fisheries biologists have shown an unprecedented fifth straight year of record hatches of walleye around Lake Erie. While the yellow perch numbers are still low, a rapid growth rate of the perch stocks have been a cause for optimism.
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
Cuyahoga Valley National Park inspires #GreatNPSBakeOff entries
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a baker who loves to show off their talent, enter the Great U.S. National Park Service Bake Off during the month of December. Everyone is invited to create a baked good connected to any national park and then share it on social media. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #GreatNPSBakeOff when posting. Treats may be inspired by nature, architecture, history, or people.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
