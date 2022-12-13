Read full article on original website
Marcia Lynn Jenkins
Marcia Lynn Jenkins, 70, of Galesburg, died at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center with family at her side. She was born May 23, 1952, in Monmouth, the daughter of David E. and Ellen (Starkey) Myers. She married Baker A. Jenkins on January 13, 2002. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2019, after 27 years of companionship.
Robert L. Gray
Robert L. Gray, age 90, of Gladstone, IL, passed away at 6:20 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Southeastern Iowa Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. He was born August 23, 1932 in Burlington, IA, the son of Wendale E. and Waunita A. (Lubke) Gray. Robert attended rural schools in Gladstone and graduated from Biggsville High School with the Class of 1950. After school, Robert proudly served our country as a corporal in the Chemical Corps of the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
Gail Lynn Soper
Gail Lynn Soper, 65, of Galesburg, died at 1:44 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born April 16, 1957, in Galesburg, the daughter of Gene and Wandalee J. (Harrington) Johnson. She married Mark Miner and later Monte Soper. She is survived by sons, Corey...
Ruth G. Mackey
Ruth G. Mackey, age 95, of Monmouth, passed away at OSF Holy Family Medical Center on Friday December 9, 2022 at 4:07 pm. Ruth was born on September 17, 1927 on a farm near Belmont, Illinois. and is the daughter of George W. and Minnie Roberts Poulson Sr. She was raised in the Belmont area and attended Cedar Creek Rural School and received her General Education Degree. She also attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois. Ruth married Grant Mackey, Jr on December 17, 1942 in Aledo, Illinois. Ruth worked on the farm with her husband and their four children. Later in her life she worked at Mer-Roc Farm Service near Aledo for a time. Lastly Ruth bought and operated her own business ” Mackey’s Sundries ” in Viola, Illinois. After selling that she retired and began her life back home. Ruth is survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in her death by her parents, her husband, Gramt, three sons, George, Sam Sr., and Roger, her daughter, Susan Wade, four brothers, and one sister.
Randy Charles Downard
Randy Charles Downard, 63, of Rio, Illinois died at 3 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg following a brief illness. Randy was born May 25, 1959 in Galesburg, the son of Chester W. and Ruby Fern (Teel) Downard. After graduating from Knoxville High School he went on to marry Kathryn Viola Hunt on June 30, 1979 in Rio. Randy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy of Rio; one son, Ryan (Samantha) Downard of Rio; one daughter, Brittany-Kayla (Gregory “Bud”) Miller of Rio; his beloved grandchildren, Gregory, Jacob, Adalynn, Violet, and Ally; and a great grandchild on the way. Randy is also survived by five sisters, Donna (Lloyd) Anderson of Galva, Illinois, Dorothy McMeen of Milan, Illinois, Grace Bates of Dahinda, Illinois, Alice Clark of Galesburg, and Cheryl (Bob) Yerkey of Alexis, Illinois. Along with his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Downard and Clarence “Bud” Downard; one sister, Mary Brittingham; and several brothers-in-law and nephews.
James T. Haynes
James T. Haynes, 90, of Bushnell Illinois passed away on December 12, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Hospital in Monmouth, Illinois. He was born August 30, 1932 to George Thatcher Haynes and Doris Ellen Carson. He was married to Marcia Anne Eckley on June 4, 1954 at Monmouth, Illinois. He...
Trio of Monmouth College Students Write 50,000 Words in a Month on Their Way Toward Finishing a Novel
Hree Monmouth College students put the “Yes” in NaNoWriMo. During the month of November, the trio all produced 50,000 words of fiction, spurred on by NaNoWriMo, which is short for National Novel Writing Month, an annual online event held each November. Seniors Jan Abel of Wataga, Illinois, Jennie...
Illinois Agri-Women Provide Young Girls with an Opportunity to Explore Careers in Agriculture
The Illinois Agri-Women will host their annual Women Changing the Face of Agriculture career exploration event on Friday, March 3rd at Carl Sandburg College, which gives all women the opportunity to explore career paths offered in agriculture. Gayle Baker with the Illinois Agri-Women encourages those interested to register early:. “This...
Monmouth-Roseville Boys Fall to State Ranked Columbia at Shoebox.
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans varsity boys basketball team was back in action on Friday, hosting their third home competition in a row. This time around they welcomed the state ranked Eagles of Columbia. The game started fast, with the Titans forcing multiple turnovers, but in the end Columbia was too much to handle, as they took home their 8th win of the season.
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Man Charged With Threatening To ‘Shoot Up’ Knox Co Courthouse
A man is accused of making a violent threat against the Knox County courthouse. Authorities say Matthew Sullivan called the traffic division yesterday about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse. The courthouse was put on lockdown until the situation was under control and deputies found and arrested Sullivan at a home in Galesburg. He is charged with disorderly conduct and is being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.
New Waste Management Carts Being Distributed in Galesburg
Waste Management will be delivering a 96-gallon, wheeled trash cart to Galesburg residents beginning on December 12th and continuing through the 23rd, 2022. These carts are to be used in place of bags at no additional charge to citizens. Carts provide additional capacity, are easy to move to the curb, and lids keep all materials contained in the cart for a cleaner community. Please begin using the new Waste Management cart as soon as you receive it. These wheeled carts will have a green lid and are for refuse. The yellow-lid carts for recycling will remain the same.
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center Campaign to Launch in January
In January, an educational and promotional campaign from the Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center will begin for residents of Warren County to make an informed decision come April when a sales tax referendum will be presented on the ballot. Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren informs the campaign that is running with the State Board of Elections has raised nearly $15,000 and explains if the referendum is passed, how funds will be used:
Warren County YMCA’s New Year’s Lazy Man Triathlon Back by Popular Demand
Registration is now open for the 2023 New Year’s Lazy Man Triathlon challenge at the Warren County YMCA. Fitness and Wellness Director Staci Bass has the details:. “You have six weeks to finish a triathlon and it is all done indoors at the YMCA. You can walk or run your miles. You can swim or walk the pool or even do the row machine for your swim and then our recumbent bikes are in there for the bike portion.”
Jamieson Community Center’s Christmas Store Brings Joy to Hundreds of Children
**photo courtesy of the Jamieson Community Center Facebook page. More than 75 volunteers are helping make the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store a success this year, which will serve nearly 400 children, shares Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “We have a record number of children, 366 kids and a make-up day...
Strom Center’s Santa for Senior Tags Still Available at Security Savings Bank in Monmouth
Tags are still available for Strom Center’s annual Santa for Seniors program on the tree at Security Savings Bank, shares Executive Director Carol McCrery:. “Years ago, the tags that we put on the tree, the items that people would want would be maybe a photo album, gloves, scarves, maybe a nightgown, or sweatshirt. An awful lot of them are asking for store cards now and gas cards. That reflects what they are going through.”
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Columbia Eagles Boys Basketball on 12-16-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the class 2A state-ranked Columbia Eagles at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Basketball Not Taking Great Start for Granted
The Monmouth-Roseville high school varsity girls basketball team has been on a great run to start the season, winning their first 10 games overall, and first 4 games in Three Rivers Conference West Division play. The Titans have won all 10 of their games by an average of 37 points. Last season the Titans began their season undefeated as well, winning their first 14 games, but ultimately finished 24-8 and lost in the regional championship to Rockridge. Monmouth-Roseville avenged those four losses with a 40 point win over Rockridge on Monday night.
Executive Summary Report – Community Center & Capital Infrastructure Program
The Galesburg City Council is currently considering an ordinance to increase the Home Rule Sales Tax Rate from 1.00% to 1.25%. The additional .25% would generate approximately $950,000 annually in home rule sales tax revenue, which would be utilized as a component of the overall strategy to fund infrastructure improvements and the development of a community center. This ordinance was considered on first reading by the Galesburg City Council at the December 5, 2022 meeting, and is scheduled for a final reading on December 19, 2022. In order to provide comprehensive information to the public regarding the proposed community center, capital infrastructure program, and proposed sales tax increase, an executive summary report has been prepared and is available on the city’s website to provide a comprehensive overview.
