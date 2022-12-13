Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at East Coast Liquors
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place last night. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
Delaware State Police Arrest Philadelphia Woman for Carjacking
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation revealed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle. However, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen on December 14, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Evans is described as a...
