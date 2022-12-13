ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick

Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today

Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
Maryland Lottery Launches New Digital Drawings

BALTIMORE - As the Maryland Lottery prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023, it is embracing the future with the launch of digital drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, as well as Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match. Beginning Dec. 19, the drawings for all five games...
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
This Is Maryland's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds

Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Maryland's top choice being German Christmas cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and …
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
Last Remaining Office Depot in MoCo to Close

Office Depot at 11130 New Hampshire Ave in White Oak has announced it is closing. A representative from the store tells us that it will be closing “sometime in January”. Office Depot’s closest competitor Staples has MoCo locations in Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ

BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
