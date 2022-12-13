Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
Unexpected routine change leads Maryland couple to $100,000 lottery prize
A Maryland couple collected a $100,000 lottery prize when their usual ticket-buying routine was unexpectedly interrupted.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick
Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Maryland Lottery player wins $112,533 on his first Fast Play game
A Maryland Lottery player won a $112,533 jackpot on his first-ever attempt at a Fast Play progressive jackpot game.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WBOC
Maryland Lottery Launches New Digital Drawings
BALTIMORE - As the Maryland Lottery prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023, it is embracing the future with the launch of digital drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, as well as Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match. Beginning Dec. 19, the drawings for all five games...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Lottery to end use of numbered balls, televised drawings; agency will shift to random number generator system
The days are numbered for those iconic Maryland Lottery balls. Starting Dec. 19, instead of state lottery officials picking numbered balls, they will use a computerized random number generator to conduct the drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5, and Multi-Match games, the Maryland Lottery announced Monday.
This Is Maryland's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds
Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Maryland's top choice being German Christmas cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and …
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
pressboxonline.com
Maryland Lottery And Gaming Director John Martin On Early Results Of Mobile Sports Betting
Stan “The Fan” Charles talks with Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin about the early numbers since the launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland and what’s to come. • Talking Maryland Basketball Recruiting With Tom Strickler. • Restoration Hardwood: Kevin Willard On His Vision For...
mocoshow.com
Last Remaining Office Depot in MoCo to Close
Office Depot at 11130 New Hampshire Ave in White Oak has announced it is closing. A representative from the store tells us that it will be closing “sometime in January”. Office Depot’s closest competitor Staples has MoCo locations in Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
Comments / 0