Mike Mccomis
3d ago
the question is how did they try to wake him up. it can be dangerous to wake someone up. with the information given I'd say the officer. is at blame to don't they train them in this type of situation. it a shame this turned out the way it did.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio auto theft suspect arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A suspect in several car thefts was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio on Wednesday. According to Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers arrested Hunter Beckett on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Mr. Beckett was wanted for probation violation in Municipal Court and for failure to appear in Common Pleas Court on a […]
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
cwcolumbus.com
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
Suspect held man at gunpoint moments before Circleville drug search, police say
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Circleville police officers served a high-risk search warrant that revealed an illegal drug manufacturing operation. After sweeping the residence on the 100 block of East Mill Street, police arrested three people — Shannon Speakman, Collin Washburn and Montana Cochenour — all of whom were charged […]
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
waltonso.org
MOTHER AND BOYFRIEND BEHIND BARS AFTER ABDUCTING SIX CHILDREN AND FLEEING OHIO
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of Ohio. On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.
Ross County deputy injured in exchange of gunfire released from hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Ross County deputy is back home after being released the hospital nearly a month after he was injured in a shooting outside the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Eric Kocheran left Grant Medical Center Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies from around the area escorted Kocheran back to Chillicothe.
Delaware Gazette
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting
An investigation is ongoing after a domestic incident resulted in a Powell man being fatally shot by a deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning a call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The caller, Sean Michael Hinton, 42, of Powell, requested, then demanded the sheriff’s office send deputies to his address at 673 Slate Hollow Court. He told the dispatcher that they “just needed to send some deputies,” and he refused to elaborate as to why. After becoming agitated, he hung up on the dispatcher when pressed for more information.
meigsindypress.com
Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at Ohio Sunoco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday. At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
cwcolumbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 47-Year-Old Ashville Man Guilty of Felonious Assault, Sentenced to Prison
On Friday, November 18, Corey J. Blue, age 47, of Ashville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Thursday, November 17 and lasted for a full day...
cwcolumbus.com
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sgt. Coming Home After Shooting Incident
ROSS COUNTY – Ross County Sgt. Eric Kocheran is coming home and being released from the hospital after battling a shooting in Ross County. Kocheran has been recovering since a gunman opened fire at the sheriff’s department in Chillicothe Ohio. The Sgt. was shot and returned fire killing the suspect.
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
